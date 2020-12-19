Ashtead Group (OTCMKTS:ASHTY) Earns “Overweight” Rating from JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated their overweight rating on shares of Ashtead Group (OTCMKTS:ASHTY) in a research note published on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Berenberg Bank upgraded shares of Ashtead Group from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 11th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an equal weight rating on shares of Ashtead Group in a research report on Monday, December 14th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a sector perform rating on shares of Ashtead Group in a research report on Wednesday, December 9th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Ashtead Group from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, October 30th. Finally, Barclays reiterated an overweight rating on shares of Ashtead Group in a research report on Wednesday, December 9th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $205.00.

Shares of OTCMKTS:ASHTY opened at $184.65 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $169.26 and its 200-day moving average price is $147.31. Ashtead Group has a twelve month low of $53.33 and a twelve month high of $184.65. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.74 billion, a PE ratio of 25.50 and a beta of 1.76.

Ashtead Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the construction, industrial, and general equipment rental business in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Canada. It offers range of products and services, such as general tools, air compressors and accessories, compaction and earth moving, climate control services, power and HVAC, pump solutions, remediation and restoration, flooring solutions, and lighting and grip.

