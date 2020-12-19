Atento (NYSE:ATTO) Cut to Hold at ValuEngine

ValuEngine lowered shares of Atento (NYSE:ATTO) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Thursday morning, ValuEngine reports.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Atento from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday.

ATTO opened at $13.36 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $200.37 million, a PE ratio of -3.51 and a beta of 1.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.76, a current ratio of 1.37 and a quick ratio of 1.37. Atento has a fifty-two week low of $3.75 and a fifty-two week high of $39.10. The business has a 50-day moving average of $10.49 and a 200-day moving average of $16.72.

Atento (NYSE:ATTO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 11th. The business services provider reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.23) by $0.14. Atento had a negative return on equity of 23.51% and a negative net margin of 4.69%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Atento will post -2.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Atento stock. Plaisance Capital LLC grew its holdings in Atento S.A. (NYSE:ATTO) by 40.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 332,178 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 95,000 shares during the quarter. Atento accounts for 0.4% of Plaisance Capital LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 28th largest holding. Plaisance Capital LLC owned approximately 2.21% of Atento worth $392,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Atento SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides customer relationship management, and business process outsourcing services and solutions in Brazil, the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. It offers a range of front and back-end services, including sales, customer care, technical support, collections, and back office, as well as applications-processing and credit-management.

