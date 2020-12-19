Augur Trading 17.9% Higher This Week (REP)

Augur (CURRENCY:REP) traded 2.9% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on December 19th. Over the last seven days, Augur has traded 17.9% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Augur token can now be bought for approximately $18.97 or 0.00079892 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Augur has a total market capitalization of $208.67 million and approximately $67.34 million worth of Augur was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $13.49 or 0.00056830 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0658 or 0.00000277 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004220 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $88.27 or 0.00371740 BTC.

Revain (REV) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0116 or 0.00000049 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.89 or 0.00003750 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 6.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.31 or 0.00018158 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004211 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.12 or 0.00025794 BTC.

The Graph (GRT) traded up 88.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00001966 BTC.

Augur Token Profile

Augur (CRYPTO:REP) is a token. Its launch date was November 17th, 2014. Augur’s total supply is 11,000,000 tokens. Augur’s official website is www.augur.net . Augur’s official Twitter account is @AugurProject and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Augur is /r/augur and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Augur Token Trading

Augur can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Augur directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Augur should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Augur using one of the exchanges listed above.

