AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the twenty-four brokerages that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have given a hold recommendation, sixteen have assigned a buy recommendation and two have assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $1,345.95.

A number of research firms have weighed in on AZO. ValuEngine downgraded AutoZone from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 8th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on AutoZone from $1,323.00 to $1,329.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 23rd. BidaskClub upgraded AutoZone from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, December 12th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on AutoZone from $1,140.00 to $1,505.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of AutoZone from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $1,203.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, November 17th.

Shares of AZO traded up $1.01 on Friday, hitting $1,181.90. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 443,420 shares, compared to its average volume of 261,377. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $1,145.38 and its 200-day moving average price is $1,161.77. AutoZone has a fifty-two week low of $684.91 and a fifty-two week high of $1,267.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $27.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.49, a P/E/G ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 0.84.

AutoZone (NYSE:AZO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, December 7th. The company reported $18.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $17.72 by $0.89. The company had revenue of $3.15 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.85 billion. AutoZone had a net margin of 14.05% and a negative return on equity of 139.08%. The firm’s revenue was up 12.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $14.30 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that AutoZone will post 75.06 EPS for the current year.

In other AutoZone news, VP Thomas B. Newbern sold 15,267 shares of AutoZone stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,145.64, for a total value of $17,490,485.88. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 10,956 shares in the company, valued at $12,551,631.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Albert Saltiel sold 5,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,195.00, for a total value of $6,214,000.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 5,386 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,436,270. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 33,245 shares of company stock valued at $38,556,101. 2.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its stake in AutoZone by 104.9% in the 2nd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,069,736 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,195,290,000 after purchasing an additional 547,747 shares during the last quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec lifted its stake in shares of AutoZone by 4.9% in the 3rd quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 385,282 shares of the company’s stock valued at $453,724,000 after acquiring an additional 18,000 shares during the last quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of AutoZone by 11.0% during the 3rd quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd now owns 272,325 shares of the company’s stock valued at $320,701,000 after acquiring an additional 26,911 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its position in AutoZone by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 198,081 shares of the company’s stock worth $223,459,000 after acquiring an additional 2,582 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its holdings in AutoZone by 58.6% in the 3rd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 145,810 shares of the company’s stock worth $171,712,000 after purchasing an additional 53,895 shares in the last quarter. 81.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

AutoZone, Inc retails and distributes automotive replacement parts and accessories. The company offers various products for cars, sport utility vehicles, vans, and light trucks, including new and remanufactured automotive hard parts, maintenance items, accessories, and non-automotive products. Its products include A/C compressors, batteries and accessories, bearings, belts and hoses, calipers, chassis, clutches, CV axles, engines, fuel pumps, fuses, ignition and lighting products, mufflers, radiators, starters and alternators, thermostats, and water pumps.

