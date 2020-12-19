Avaya Holdings Corp. (NYSE:AVYA) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $726.02 Million

Analysts expect that Avaya Holdings Corp. (NYSE:AVYA) will announce $726.02 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have provided estimates for Avaya’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $729.05 million and the lowest is $721.00 million. Avaya reported sales of $717.00 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 1.3%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Monday, February 8th.

On average, analysts expect that Avaya will report full year sales of $2.91 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $2.90 billion to $2.92 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $2.94 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.87 billion to $3.01 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Avaya.

Avaya (NYSE:AVYA) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 17th. The company reported $1.29 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.17. Avaya had a negative net margin of 23.67% and a positive return on equity of 22.43%. The firm had revenue of $757.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $734.28 million.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Avaya from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 9th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Avaya from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Colliers Securities initiated coverage on shares of Avaya in a research note on Tuesday, September 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $22.00 price target for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Avaya from $19.00 to $23.50 in a research note on Tuesday, December 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Avaya from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Avaya currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $20.31.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in Avaya by 22.5% in the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 5,052,132 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,793,000 after buying an additional 929,032 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. grew its stake in Avaya by 6.3% in the 3rd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 2,646,245 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,223,000 after buying an additional 156,067 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its stake in Avaya by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,911,931 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,061,000 after buying an additional 51,758 shares in the last quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. grew its stake in Avaya by 20.3% in the 2nd quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 1,732,155 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,409,000 after buying an additional 291,839 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LSV Asset Management grew its stake in Avaya by 28,311.6% in the 3rd quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 1,392,170 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,160,000 after buying an additional 1,387,270 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of Avaya stock traded down $0.43 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $19.45. 1,569,924 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,185,755. Avaya has a 12 month low of $6.13 and a 12 month high of $21.21. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $18.64 and a 200 day simple moving average of $15.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.23, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a current ratio of 1.39. The company has a market capitalization of $1.62 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.66 and a beta of 1.73.

Avaya Company Profile

Avaya Holdings Corp., through its subsidiaries, provides digital communications products, solutions, and services for businesses worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Products & Solutions and Services. The Products & Solutions segment offers unified communications and contact center platforms, applications, and devices.

