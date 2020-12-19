Axie Infinity Shards (AXS) Price Tops $0.15

Axie Infinity Shards (CURRENCY:AXS) traded flat against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on December 19th. Axie Infinity Shards has a market cap of $9.12 million and $16.75 million worth of Axie Infinity Shards was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Axie Infinity Shards token can now be purchased for approximately $0.15 or 0.00001083 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Axie Infinity Shards has traded flat against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.36 or 0.00056898 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0650 or 0.00000277 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004263 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 5.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $86.96 or 0.00370211 BTC.

Revain (REV) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0116 or 0.00000050 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.89 or 0.00003782 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 5.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.26 or 0.00018147 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004257 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $6.09 or 0.00025922 BTC.

The Graph (GRT) traded up 84.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00002074 BTC.

Axie Infinity Shards Token Profile

Axie Infinity Shards (CRYPTO:AXS) is a token. Its genesis date was October 27th, 2020. Axie Infinity Shards’ total supply is 270,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 59,985,000 tokens. Axie Infinity Shards’ official website is axieinfinity.com . The official message board for Axie Infinity Shards is axieinfinity.medium.com . Axie Infinity Shards’ official Twitter account is @AxieInfinity

Buying and Selling Axie Infinity Shards

Axie Infinity Shards can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Axie Infinity Shards directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Axie Infinity Shards should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Axie Infinity Shards using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

