Baidu (NASDAQ:BIDU) Upgraded to “Buy” at BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Baidu (NASDAQ:BIDU) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report released on Tuesday morning, BidAskClub reports.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Bank of America reduced their price objective on shares of Baidu from $186.00 to $175.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 17th. TheStreet raised shares of Baidu from a c rating to a b- rating in a report on Wednesday, December 9th. UBS Group raised shares of Baidu from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $190.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, December 9th. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Baidu from $170.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday, November 18th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an equal weight rating and issued a $130.00 target price (down from $140.00) on shares of Baidu in a report on Tuesday, September 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Baidu has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $160.45.

Get Baidu alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:BIDU opened at $192.69 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $66.64 billion, a PE ratio of 19.39 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a current ratio of 2.65, a quick ratio of 2.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. Baidu has a twelve month low of $82.00 and a twelve month high of $201.11. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $145.43 and a 200-day simple moving average of $129.08.

Baidu announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a share buyback plan on Tuesday, December 8th that allows the company to repurchase $0.00 in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the information services provider to buy shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are generally an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of BIDU. Mondrian Investment Partners LTD acquired a new position in shares of Baidu in the 2nd quarter valued at $208,226,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Baidu by 31.7% in the 3rd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 3,193,827 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $404,309,000 after acquiring an additional 768,315 shares during the last quarter. LSV Asset Management increased its holdings in Baidu by 88.8% in the 3rd quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 1,448,478 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $183,362,000 after acquiring an additional 681,433 shares during the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board increased its holdings in shares of Baidu by 339.5% in the 2nd quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 780,682 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $93,596,000 after buying an additional 603,065 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ARGA Investment Management LP increased its holdings in shares of Baidu by 79.6% in the 3rd quarter. ARGA Investment Management LP now owns 1,297,964 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $164,309,000 after buying an additional 575,332 shares during the last quarter. 49.22% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Baidu

Baidu, Inc provides Internet search services in China and internationally. It operates through two segments, Baidu Core and iQIYI. The Baidu Core segment offers products for uses, including Baidu App to access search, feed, and other services using mobile devices; Baidu Search to access its search and other services through its other properties and Union partners; Baidu Feed that provides users with personalized timeline based on their demographics and interests; Haokan, a short video app; and Quanmin, a flash video app for users to create and share short videos.

See Also: Why do companies pay special dividends?

Receive News & Ratings for Baidu Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Baidu and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.