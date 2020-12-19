BancorpSouth Bank (NYSE:BXS) Lifted to “Strong-Buy” at BidaskClub

BancorpSouth Bank (NYSE:BXS) was upgraded by stock analysts at BidaskClub from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report issued on Thursday, BidAskClub reports.

Several other brokerages also recently issued reports on BXS. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on shares of BancorpSouth Bank from $24.00 to $23.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, September 30th. DA Davidson downgraded shares of BancorpSouth Bank from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $27.00 to $29.00 in a research note on Monday, November 16th. Stephens raised shares of BancorpSouth Bank from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $25.00 to $28.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 21st. TheStreet raised shares of BancorpSouth Bank from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Monday, November 9th. Finally, Raymond James reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of BancorpSouth Bank in a research note on Thursday, December 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $25.57.

Get BancorpSouth Bank alerts:

Shares of NYSE:BXS opened at $27.64 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. BancorpSouth Bank has a 12 month low of $17.21 and a 12 month high of $32.87. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $26.22 and a 200 day moving average price of $22.95. The company has a market cap of $2.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.16 and a beta of 1.33.

BancorpSouth Bank (NYSE:BXS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 19th. The bank reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.15. BancorpSouth Bank had a net margin of 19.81% and a return on equity of 9.37%. The firm had revenue of $265.86 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $252.84 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.69 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that BancorpSouth Bank will post 2.22 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of BancorpSouth Bank during the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp purchased a new position in BancorpSouth Bank during the second quarter valued at approximately $80,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in BancorpSouth Bank by 9,381.2% during the third quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,542 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $127,000 after buying an additional 6,473 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE increased its holdings in BancorpSouth Bank by 26.2% during the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 6,328 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $144,000 after buying an additional 1,312 shares during the period. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in BancorpSouth Bank by 111.2% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 7,328 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $166,000 after buying an additional 3,858 shares during the period. 53.52% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

BancorpSouth Bank Company Profile

BancorpSouth Bank provides commercial banking and financial services to individuals and small-to-medium size businesses. The company operates through Banking Services Group, Mortgage, Insurance Agencies, Wealth Management, and General Corporate and Other segments. It offers various deposit products, including interest and noninterest bearing demand deposits, and saving and other time deposits.

Read More: What is a Leveraged Buyout (LBO)?



Receive News & Ratings for BancorpSouth Bank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BancorpSouth Bank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.