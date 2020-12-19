Bank of America Initiates Coverage on Maravai LifeSciences (NASDAQ:MRVI)

Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of Maravai LifeSciences (NASDAQ:MRVI) in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The firm issued a buy rating and a $31.00 price objective on the stock.

MRVI has been the subject of a number of other reports. Robert W. Baird began coverage on Maravai LifeSciences in a report on Tuesday. They issued an outperform rating and a $31.00 target price for the company. UBS Group started coverage on Maravai LifeSciences in a report on Monday, December 14th. They issued a buy rating and a $32.00 target price for the company. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Maravai LifeSciences in a research note on Tuesday. They issued a buy rating for the company. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $33.00.

Shares of MRVI stock opened at $29.99 on Tuesday. Maravai LifeSciences has a fifty-two week low of $23.62 and a fifty-two week high of $32.46.

Maravai LifeSciences Holdings, Inc operates as a life sciences company that provides products to enable the development of drug therapies, diagnostics, novel vaccines, and support research on human diseases. The company's products address the key phases of biopharmaceutical development and include nucleic acids for diagnostic and therapeutic applications, antibody-based products to detect impurities during the production of biopharmaceutical products, and products to detect the expression of proteins in tissues of various species.

