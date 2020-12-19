Barclays Analysts Give Koninklijke Philips (AMS:PHIA) a €51.00 Price Target

Barclays set a €51.00 ($60.00) price objective on Koninklijke Philips (AMS:PHIA) in a research note published on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other analysts have also recently issued reports on PHIA. Sanford C. Bernstein set a €52.00 ($61.18) price objective on Koninklijke Philips and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, November 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €52.00 ($61.18) price objective on Koninklijke Philips and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 21st. Credit Suisse Group set a €41.00 ($48.24) price objective on Koninklijke Philips and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 25th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €44.00 ($51.76) price target on Koninklijke Philips and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Monday, October 19th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €39.40 ($46.35) price target on Koninklijke Philips and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 2nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of €47.34 ($55.69).

Get Koninklijke Philips alerts:

Koninklijke Philips has a 1 year low of €28.92 ($34.02) and a 1 year high of €36.12 ($42.49).

Koninklijke Philips N.V. is the Netherlands-based health technology company. The Company’s segments include Personal Health businesses, Diagnosis & Treatment businesses, Connected Care & Health Informatics businesses, HealthTech Other and Legacy Items. The Personal Health businesses segment is engaged in the health continuum, delivering integrated, connected solutions that support healthier lifestyles and those living with chronic disease.

See Also: What does an outperform rating mean?

Receive News & Ratings for Koninklijke Philips Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Koninklijke Philips and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.