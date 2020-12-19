Barings BDC, Inc. (NYSE:BBDC) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $17.52 Million

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Barings BDC, Inc. (NYSE:BBDC) will announce $17.52 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Barings BDC’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $18.13 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $17.19 million. Barings BDC reported sales of $18.40 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 4.8%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th.

On average, analysts expect that Barings BDC will report full year sales of $68.66 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $68.34 million to $69.27 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will post sales of $85.29 million, with estimates ranging from $72.96 million to $103.70 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow Barings BDC.

Barings BDC (NYSE:BBDC) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 9th. The company reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by $0.02. Barings BDC had a positive return on equity of 5.71% and a negative net margin of 5.76%.

Several analysts recently issued reports on BBDC shares. ValuEngine raised Barings BDC from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 1st. TheStreet upgraded Barings BDC from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Monday, August 24th. BidaskClub cut Barings BDC from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Barings BDC from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $9.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, November 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Barings BDC has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $8.85.

In related news, Director David Mihalick purchased 7,859 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 7th. The stock was bought at an average price of $8.97 per share, for a total transaction of $70,495.23. Following the purchase, the director now owns 15,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $134,550. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Condor Capital Management bought a new position in shares of Barings BDC during the second quarter worth $107,000. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its stake in shares of Barings BDC by 16.1% in the second quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 77,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $612,000 after acquiring an additional 10,700 shares during the period. Cliffwater LLC raised its stake in shares of Barings BDC by 118.2% in the second quarter. Cliffwater LLC now owns 636,012 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,050,000 after acquiring an additional 344,572 shares during the period. Advisory Research Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Barings BDC by 42.8% in the second quarter. Advisory Research Inc. now owns 222,028 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,763,000 after purchasing an additional 66,552 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its holdings in shares of Barings BDC by 12.3% in the second quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 18,303 shares of the company’s stock worth $144,000 after purchasing an additional 2,001 shares during the last quarter. 72.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

BBDC traded up $0.05 on Tuesday, reaching $9.18. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 129,542 shares, compared to its average volume of 179,333. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 0.57 and a quick ratio of 0.57. The business’s 50 day moving average is $8.54 and its 200 day moving average is $8.11. Barings BDC has a 1 year low of $4.67 and a 1 year high of $10.59. The stock has a market cap of $440.29 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -229.50 and a beta of 0.71.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 2nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 25th were paid a dividend of $0.17 per share. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 24th. This is an increase from Barings BDC’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. Barings BDC’s dividend payout ratio is 111.48%.

About Barings BDC

Barings BDC, Inc (NYSE: BBDC) is a publicly traded, externally managed investment company that has elected to be treated as a business development company under the Investment Company Act of 1940. Barings BDC seeks to invest primarily in senior secured loans to private U.S. middle-market companies that operate across a wide range of industries.

