Barry Aling Acquires 20,000 Shares of City of London Investment Group PLC (CLIG.L) (LON:CLIG) Stock

City of London Investment Group PLC (CLIG.L) (LON:CLIG) insider Barry Aling bought 20,000 shares of City of London Investment Group PLC (CLIG.L) stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 16th. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 430 ($5.62) per share, for a total transaction of £86,000 ($112,359.55).

On Friday, December 11th, Barry Aling bought 20,000 shares of City of London Investment Group PLC (CLIG.L) stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 428 ($5.59) per share, for a total transaction of £85,600 ($111,836.95).

CLIG opened at GBX 437 ($5.71) on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of GBX 419.50 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 397.90. The company has a current ratio of 3.01, a quick ratio of 2.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.26. City of London Investment Group PLC has a 12 month low of GBX 264 ($3.45) and a 12 month high of GBX 479.52 ($6.26). The firm has a market cap of £221.47 million and a P/E ratio of 14.81.

City of London Investment Group PLC is a publically owned investment manager. The firm provides client focused equity portfolios. It invests in public equity markets across the globe. The firm invests in small cap companies in emerging markets to create its portfolios. It uses combination of macroeconomic, qualitative, and top down company analysis to make its investments.

