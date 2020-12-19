BASF SE (BAS.F) (ETR:BAS) Given a €73.00 Price Target by Jefferies Financial Group Analysts

Jefferies Financial Group set a €73.00 ($85.88) target price on BASF SE (BAS.F) (ETR:BAS) in a research note published on Friday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the basic materials company’s stock.

BAS has been the topic of a number of other reports. Sanford C. Bernstein set a €56.00 ($65.88) price objective on BASF SE (BAS.F) and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 1st. Morgan Stanley set a €60.00 ($70.59) price target on BASF SE (BAS.F) and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 21st. UBS Group set a €70.00 ($82.35) price target on BASF SE (BAS.F) and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €53.00 ($62.35) price target on BASF SE (BAS.F) and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 28th. Finally, Baader Bank set a €72.00 ($84.71) price target on BASF SE (BAS.F) and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Monday, December 7th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. BASF SE (BAS.F) currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of €62.38 ($73.38).

Shares of BAS opened at €64.52 ($75.91) on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $59.26 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -30.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 62.26, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 1.66. The business’s fifty day moving average price is €57.42 and its two-hundred day moving average price is €53.12. BASF SE has a 52 week low of €37.36 ($43.95) and a 52 week high of €69.08 ($81.27).

BASF SE operates as a chemical company worldwide. It operates through six segments: Chemicals, Materials, Industrial Solutions, Surface Technologies, Nutrition & Care, and Agricultural Solutions. The Chemicals segment provides petrochemicals and intermediates. The Materials segment offers advanced materials and their precursors for applications and systems, such as isocyanates and polyamides, as well as inorganic basic products and specialties for plastic and plastic processing industries.

