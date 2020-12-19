(BEEP.L) (LON:BEEP) Share Price Passes Below 50 Day Moving Average of $318.50

(BEEP.L) (LON:BEEP) passed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $318.50 and traded as low as $318.50. (BEEP.L) shares last traded at $318.50, with a volume of 1,038 shares.

The business’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 318.50.

BlackRock Emerging Europe plc, formerly Eastern European Trust PLC, is a United Kingdom-based investment trust company. The Company conducts its business as an investment trust and its principal activity is portfolio investment. The Company’s objective is to achieve long-term capital growth, principally by investing in companies that do business primarily in Eastern Europe, Russia, Central Asia and Turkey.

