Bellway’s (BLWYF) Overweight Rating Reiterated at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated their overweight rating on shares of Bellway (OTCMKTS:BLWYF) in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

Bellway has a 12-month low of $22.95 and a 12-month high of $39.85. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $34.65 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $31.66.

About Bellway

Bellway p.l.c., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the home building business in the United Kingdom. The company builds and sells homes ranging from one-bedroom apartments to six-bedroom family homes, as well as provides homes to housing associations for social housing. It offers homes under Bellway and Ashberry brands.

