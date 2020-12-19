BidaskClub Downgrades Inovio Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:INO) to Strong Sell

BidaskClub cut shares of Inovio Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:INO) from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning, BidAskClub reports.

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on the company. Roth Capital lowered Inovio Pharmaceuticals from a neutral rating to a sell rating and set a $8.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, November 17th. Cantor Fitzgerald downgraded Inovio Pharmaceuticals from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $31.00 to $12.00 in a report on Monday, September 28th. Maxim Group raised Inovio Pharmaceuticals from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $20.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, September 28th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Inovio Pharmaceuticals from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 1st. Finally, ValuEngine cut Inovio Pharmaceuticals from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 1st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $12.00.

Get Inovio Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Shares of INO stock opened at $10.39 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.76 billion, a PE ratio of -7.64 and a beta of 1.18. Inovio Pharmaceuticals has a one year low of $2.81 and a one year high of $33.79. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $11.11 and its 200 day simple moving average is $14.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 9.14 and a quick ratio of 9.14.

Inovio Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:INO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 9th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.19) by $0.30. Inovio Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 78.17% and a negative net margin of 8,518.10%. The company had revenue of $0.24 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.05 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.25) EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 72.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Inovio Pharmaceuticals will post -0.88 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Inovio Pharmaceuticals news, CFO Peter Kies sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.69, for a total transaction of $213,800.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 128,040 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,368,747.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director David B. Weiner sold 17,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.71, for a total value of $187,425.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 844,719 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,046,940.49. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 4.00% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Inovio Pharmaceuticals by 71.3% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,585,288 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $258,323,000 after purchasing an additional 3,991,177 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Inovio Pharmaceuticals by 13.2% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 8,001,420 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $92,816,000 after purchasing an additional 932,725 shares in the last quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Inovio Pharmaceuticals by 59.8% in the 3rd quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 3,383,001 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $39,243,000 after purchasing an additional 1,266,574 shares in the last quarter. Coatue Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Inovio Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter worth $74,113,000. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Inovio Pharmaceuticals by 95.3% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,085,239 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $29,247,000 after purchasing an additional 529,562 shares in the last quarter. 32.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Inovio Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Inovio Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of DNA medicines to treat, cure, and protect people from diseases associated with human papillomavirus (HPV), cancer, and infectious diseases. Its SynCon immunotherapy design has the ability to break the immune system's tolerance of cancerous cells and facilitate cross-strain protection against unmatched and matched pathogens.

Featured Story: Front-End Load

Receive News & Ratings for Inovio Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Inovio Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.