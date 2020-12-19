BidaskClub Downgrades Premier (NASDAQ:PINC) to Sell

Premier (NASDAQ:PINC) was downgraded by stock analysts at BidaskClub from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, BidAskClub reports.

Several other research firms also recently issued reports on PINC. Piper Sandler increased their target price on Premier from $31.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Guggenheim upgraded Premier from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $37.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 31st. Benchmark downgraded Premier from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 26th. Berenberg Bank started coverage on Premier in a research report on Tuesday, December 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $42.00 target price on the stock. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Premier from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, December 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $37.38.

Shares of NASDAQ PINC opened at $35.00 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $34.85 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $33.79. Premier has a 1-year low of $27.11 and a 1-year high of $39.50. The firm has a market cap of $4.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 0.18. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03.

Premier (NASDAQ:PINC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.08. Premier had a negative return on equity of 475.26% and a negative net margin of 4.13%. The business had revenue of $346.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $305.32 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.68 earnings per share. Premier’s revenue was up 14.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Premier will post 2.06 EPS for the current year.

In other Premier news, Director Stephen R. D’arcy sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.08, for a total transaction of $35,080.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 13,714 shares in the company, valued at $481,087.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP David Alfred Hargraves sold 1,680 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.36, for a total value of $54,364.80. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 28,936 shares in the company, valued at approximately $936,368.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 17.67% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of PINC. Comerica Bank grew its stake in shares of Premier by 6.9% in the second quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 8,902 shares of the company’s stock worth $310,000 after purchasing an additional 574 shares during the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System lifted its holdings in Premier by 2.8% in the second quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 16,040 shares of the company’s stock worth $550,000 after buying an additional 443 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank lifted its holdings in Premier by 23.1% in the second quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 158,612 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,437,000 after buying an additional 29,800 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in Premier by 17.0% in the second quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 28,911 shares of the company’s stock worth $979,000 after buying an additional 4,211 shares during the period. Finally, US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in Premier by 44.9% in the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,829 shares of the company’s stock worth $97,000 after buying an additional 877 shares during the period. 53.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Premier Company Profile

Premier, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a healthcare improvement company in the United States. It operates through two segments, Supply Chain Services and Performance Services. The Supply Chain Services segment offers its members with access to a range of products and services, including medical and surgical products, pharmaceuticals, laboratory supplies, capital equipment, information technology, facilities and construction, and food and nutritional products, as well as purchased services, such as clinical engineering and document shredding services.

