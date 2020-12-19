BidaskClub Downgrades SunCoke Energy (NYSE:SXC) to Buy

BidaskClub lowered shares of SunCoke Energy (NYSE:SXC) from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research note released on Friday, BidAskClub reports.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded SunCoke Energy from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, September 16th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $7.25.

NYSE:SXC opened at $4.61 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 2.32. SunCoke Energy has a fifty-two week low of $2.33 and a fifty-two week high of $6.64. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $4.39 and a 200-day moving average price of $3.61. The firm has a market cap of $381.56 million, a PE ratio of -2.73 and a beta of 0.80.

SunCoke Energy (NYSE:SXC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 6th. The energy company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02) by $0.01. The business had revenue of $302.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $295.80 million. SunCoke Energy had a negative net margin of 10.05% and a positive return on equity of 4.17%. Research analysts predict that SunCoke Energy will post 0.06 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 20th were issued a $0.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 19th. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.21%. SunCoke Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 82.76%.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of SXC. UBS Group AG boosted its position in SunCoke Energy by 120.3% in the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 69,803 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $206,000 after buying an additional 38,120 shares during the period. Comerica Bank increased its position in SunCoke Energy by 4.3% in the 2nd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 87,190 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $271,000 after acquiring an additional 3,564 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of SunCoke Energy during the second quarter valued at $38,000. Swiss National Bank grew its stake in shares of SunCoke Energy by 11.1% in the second quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 186,950 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $553,000 after purchasing an additional 18,700 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alberta Investment Management Corp lifted its holdings in SunCoke Energy by 332.8% during the 2nd quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp now owns 79,200 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $234,000 after buying an additional 60,900 shares during the period. 84.07% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SunCoke Energy Company Profile

SunCoke Energy, Inc operates as an independent producer of coke in the Americas and Brazil. The company operates through three segments: Domestic Coke, Brazil Coke, and Logistics. It offers metallurgical and thermal coal. The company also provides handling and/or mixing services to steel, coke, electric utility, coal producing, and other manufacturing based customers.

