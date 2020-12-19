BidaskClub Lowers MediciNova (NASDAQ:MNOV) to Hold

BidaskClub lowered shares of MediciNova (NASDAQ:MNOV) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Tuesday morning, BidAskClub reports.
Shares of NASDAQ:MNOV opened at $5.94 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $5.96 and a 200-day simple moving average of $5.70. MediciNova has a one year low of $2.79 and a one year high of $13.25.
MediciNova (NASDAQ:MNOV) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 26th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.12) by $0.04. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that MediciNova will post -0.37 EPS for the current year.
About MediciNova
MediciNova, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing novel and small molecule therapeutics for the treatment of serious diseases with unmet medical needs in the United States. The company is developing MN-166 (ibudilast), an oral anti-inflammatory and neuroprotective agent for treating neurological disorders, such as primary and secondary progressive multiple sclerosis, amyotrophic lateral sclerosis, chemotherapy-induced peripheral neuropathy, degenerative cervical myelopathy, glioblastoma, and substance dependence and addiction.
