BidaskClub Lowers MediciNova (NASDAQ:MNOV) to Hold

Posted by on Dec 19th, 2020

BidaskClub lowered shares of MediciNova (NASDAQ:MNOV) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Tuesday morning, BidAskClub reports.

Shares of NASDAQ:MNOV opened at $5.94 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $5.96 and a 200-day simple moving average of $5.70. MediciNova has a one year low of $2.79 and a one year high of $13.25.

MediciNova (NASDAQ:MNOV) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 26th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.12) by $0.04. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that MediciNova will post -0.37 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in MediciNova in the first quarter worth about $54,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its holdings in MediciNova by 288.3% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 10,452 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $55,000 after acquiring an additional 7,760 shares during the last quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. bought a new stake in MediciNova in the third quarter valued at $55,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership acquired a new position in shares of MediciNova during the third quarter valued at $71,000. Finally, State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System increased its stake in shares of MediciNova by 18.7% in the second quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 14,565 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $79,000 after purchasing an additional 2,290 shares during the period. 19.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About MediciNova

MediciNova, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing novel and small molecule therapeutics for the treatment of serious diseases with unmet medical needs in the United States. The company is developing MN-166 (ibudilast), an oral anti-inflammatory and neuroprotective agent for treating neurological disorders, such as primary and secondary progressive multiple sclerosis, amyotrophic lateral sclerosis, chemotherapy-induced peripheral neuropathy, degenerative cervical myelopathy, glioblastoma, and substance dependence and addiction.

