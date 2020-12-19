BidaskClub Lowers Perficient (NASDAQ:PRFT) to Hold

BidaskClub lowered shares of Perficient (NASDAQ:PRFT) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report released on Tuesday morning, BidAskClub reports.

PRFT has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price objective on shares of Perficient from $45.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, October 30th. Alliance Global Partners upped their price target on shares of Perficient from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, October 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Perficient from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday, October 23rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $45.80.

Shares of NASDAQ PRFT opened at $48.99 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $1.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.35, a P/E/G ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 1.44. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $45.34 and a 200 day moving average price of $41.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a current ratio of 1.64. Perficient has a 52-week low of $18.88 and a 52-week high of $53.76.

Perficient (NASDAQ:PRFT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 29th. The digital transformation consultancy reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $157.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $156.30 million. Perficient had a net margin of 6.39% and a return on equity of 14.53%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.56 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Perficient will post 1.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Perficient news, Director Gary Wimberly acquired 920 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 5th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $43.04 per share, with a total value of $39,596.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 12,038 shares in the company, valued at approximately $518,115.52. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Jeffrey S. Davis sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.00, for a total transaction of $470,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 431,713 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,290,511. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 41,170 shares of company stock worth $1,893,277. 2.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in PRFT. Nordea Investment Management AB bought a new stake in shares of Perficient in the second quarter worth $9,514,000. Meritage Portfolio Management bought a new stake in Perficient during the third quarter worth $6,948,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in Perficient by 47.6% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 412,891 shares of the digital transformation consultancy’s stock worth $14,773,000 after acquiring an additional 133,084 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Perficient by 4.6% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,313,780 shares of the digital transformation consultancy’s stock worth $82,788,000 after acquiring an additional 101,044 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Shelton Capital Management bought a new stake in Perficient during the third quarter worth $3,596,000.

About Perficient

Perficient, Inc provides digital consultancy services and solutions in the United States. Its solutions include portals and collaboration, such as searchable data systems, collaborative systems for process improvement, transaction processing, unified and extended reporting, commerce, content management, and other services; and platform implementation services, including application server selection, architecture planning, installation and configuration, clustering for availability, performance assessment and issue remediation, security, and technology migrations.

