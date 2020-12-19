BidaskClub Lowers Quanterix (NASDAQ:QTRX) to Hold

Quanterix (NASDAQ:QTRX) was downgraded by equities researchers at BidaskClub from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Thursday, BidAskClub reports.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Canaccord Genuity upped their price objective on shares of Quanterix from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 6th. SVB Leerink upped their price objective on shares of Quanterix from $48.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 6th. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of Quanterix from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 1st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Quanterix currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $40.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:QTRX opened at $44.00 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $44.68 and its 200-day moving average price is $35.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -28.03 and a beta of 1.78. Quanterix has a one year low of $10.90 and a one year high of $52.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 6.05 and a quick ratio of 5.32.

Quanterix (NASDAQ:QTRX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.43) by $0.50. Quanterix had a negative net margin of 73.39% and a negative return on equity of 35.42%. The firm had revenue of $31.39 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.00 million. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Quanterix will post -1.64 EPS for the current year.

In other Quanterix news, SVP David C. Duffy sold 1,667 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, October 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.04, for a total transaction of $71,747.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO E Kevin Hrusovsky sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.26, for a total transaction of $64,520.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 33,819 shares of company stock valued at $1,363,256 in the last three months. 25.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Sei Investments Co. bought a new position in Quanterix in the 3rd quarter worth $214,000. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Quanterix by 5.7% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 984,171 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,956,000 after purchasing an additional 53,244 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new position in Quanterix in the 3rd quarter worth $1,834,000. Swiss National Bank increased its stake in shares of Quanterix by 61.0% in the 2nd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 43,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,200,000 after acquiring an additional 16,600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in shares of Quanterix in the 2nd quarter worth about $1,079,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.50% of the company’s stock.

Quanterix Corporation, a life sciences company, develops and markets digital immunoassay platforms that advances precision health for life sciences research and diagnostics in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers HD-X instrument, a sensitive automated multiplex protein detection platform; and SR-X instrument that enables researchers to apply Simoa detection technology in various applications, including direct detection of nucleic acids.

