BidaskClub Lowers Ruth’s Hospitality Group (NASDAQ:RUTH) to Hold

BidaskClub downgraded shares of Ruth’s Hospitality Group (NASDAQ:RUTH) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning, BidAskClub reports.

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on RUTH. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Ruth’s Hospitality Group from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $19.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 4th. Stephens raised shares of Ruth’s Hospitality Group from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and upped their price target for the stock from $9.00 to $13.00 in a research note on Monday, October 12th. Finally, Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Ruth’s Hospitality Group from $16.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a strong-buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 2nd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $13.85.

Shares of NASDAQ:RUTH opened at $16.59 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $14.71 and its two-hundred day moving average is $10.80. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26. Ruth’s Hospitality Group has a 12-month low of $2.32 and a 12-month high of $24.42. The company has a market cap of $578.99 million, a P/E ratio of -276.50 and a beta of 2.03.

Ruth’s Hospitality Group (NASDAQ:RUTH) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 30th. The restaurant operator reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.19) by $0.15. Ruth’s Hospitality Group had a negative net margin of 0.65% and a positive return on equity of 8.41%. The business had revenue of $63.42 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $54.23 million. Equities research analysts anticipate that Ruth’s Hospitality Group will post -0.56 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of RUTH. US Bancorp DE acquired a new stake in shares of Ruth’s Hospitality Group in the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its stake in Ruth’s Hospitality Group by 60.5% in the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 2,285 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 861 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Ruth’s Hospitality Group during the second quarter worth $31,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Ruth’s Hospitality Group by 43.5% in the 2nd quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,512 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $86,000 after buying an additional 3,187 shares during the period. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its holdings in shares of Ruth’s Hospitality Group by 356.6% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 8,337 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $92,000 after buying an additional 6,511 shares during the period. 63.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Ruth’s Hospitality Group

Ruth's Hospitality Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, operates, and franchises fine dining restaurants under the Ruth's Chris Steak House name. The company's restaurants offer food and beverage products to special occasion diners and frequent customers, as well as business clientele.

