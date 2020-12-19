BidaskClub Upgrades Amarin (NASDAQ:AMRN) to “Sell”

Posted by on Dec 19th, 2020

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Amarin (NASDAQ:AMRN) from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a research report released on Tuesday, BidAskClub reports.

AMRN has been the subject of a number of other reports. Piper Sandler started coverage on shares of Amarin in a research note on Tuesday, August 25th. They issued an overweight rating and a $21.00 price objective for the company. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on shares of Amarin from $8.00 to $5.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 3rd. Smith Barney Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of Amarin from $12.00 to $7.00 in a research note on Monday, December 7th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell decreased their price target on shares of Amarin from $12.00 to $7.00 in a research report on Monday, December 7th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Amarin from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $14.06.

AMRN stock opened at $4.98 on Tuesday. Amarin has a one year low of $3.36 and a one year high of $22.21. The company has a market capitalization of $1.95 billion, a PE ratio of -99.58 and a beta of 2.65. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $4.69 and its 200-day moving average price is $5.65.

Amarin (NASDAQ:AMRN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 10th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by ($0.03). Amarin had a negative return on equity of 2.70% and a negative net margin of 2.69%. The company had revenue of $155.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $154.63 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.01) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 38.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Amarin will post -0.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO John F. Thero sold 153,840 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.13, for a total value of $635,359.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,691,144 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,114,424.72. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director David M. Stack acquired 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 30th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $4.86 per share, with a total value of $121,500.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 2.75% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AMRN. Federated Hermes Inc. grew its position in Amarin by 54.1% during the 2nd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 5,300,300 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $36,678,000 after purchasing an additional 1,860,000 shares during the last quarter. First Light Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Amarin by 107.9% during the 3rd quarter. First Light Asset Management LLC now owns 2,236,158 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $9,414,000 after acquiring an additional 1,160,700 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its position in Amarin by 28.0% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,003,151 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $8,433,000 after acquiring an additional 438,654 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. raised its stake in Amarin by 0.5% in the second quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 984,729 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $6,814,000 after buying an additional 5,210 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Amarin by 0.5% during the third quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 860,162 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $4,786,000 after purchasing an additional 3,917 shares in the last quarter. 40.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Amarin

Amarin Corporation plc, a pharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes therapeutics for the treatment of cardiovascular diseases in the United States. The company's lead product is Vascepa, a prescription-only omega-3 fatty acid capsule, used as an adjunct to diet for reducing triglyceride levels in adult patients with severe hypertriglyceridemia.

