BidaskClub Upgrades Caesarstone (NASDAQ:CSTE) to Sell

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Caesarstone (NASDAQ:CSTE) from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a research report report published on Tuesday, BidAskClub reports.

Shares of CSTE stock opened at $11.25 on Tuesday. Caesarstone has a 1 year low of $7.65 and a 1 year high of $15.86. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $11.56 and a 200-day moving average price of $11.11. The company has a market cap of $386.94 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.67 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 3.35 and a quick ratio of 2.20.

Caesarstone (NASDAQ:CSTE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The construction company reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $123.92 million during the quarter. Caesarstone had a return on equity of 1.94% and a net margin of 1.93%.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 9th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 18th were issued a dividend of $0.14 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 17th. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.98%. This is an increase from Caesarstone’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CSTE. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its position in shares of Caesarstone by 376.8% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 5,331 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $52,000 after buying an additional 4,213 shares during the last quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP bought a new position in shares of Caesarstone during the 3rd quarter valued at about $93,000. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of Caesarstone in the second quarter worth about $143,000. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in Caesarstone by 17.7% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 13,744 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $163,000 after buying an additional 2,071 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. purchased a new position in Caesarstone during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $242,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 42.05% of the company’s stock.

Caesarstone Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets engineered quartz surfaces under the Caesarstone brand in the United States, Australia, Canada, Israel, Europe, and internationally. Its engineered quartz slabs are primarily used as kitchen countertops in the renovation and remodeling markets, as well as in new buildings construction market.

