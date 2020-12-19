BidaskClub Upgrades Canon (NYSE:CAJ) to “Buy”

Canon (NYSE:CAJ) was upgraded by investment analysts at BidaskClub from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, BidAskClub reports.

A number of other research firms have also issued reports on CAJ. ValuEngine lowered shares of Canon from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 2nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Canon from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $20.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 28th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $20.00.

NYSE:CAJ opened at $20.11 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. Canon has a 52 week low of $15.46 and a 52 week high of $28.36. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $18.54 and its 200-day moving average price is $18.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.39 billion, a PE ratio of 38.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 38.33 and a beta of 0.42.

Canon (NYSE:CAJ) last announced its earnings results on Saturday, October 31st. The technology company reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $7.16 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.65 billion. Canon had a return on equity of 2.18% and a net margin of 2.58%. Sell-side analysts expect that Canon will post 0.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in CAJ. Balentine LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Canon in the second quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Kore Private Wealth LLC boosted its stake in Canon by 66.5% in the 2nd quarter. Kore Private Wealth LLC now owns 1,702 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 680 shares during the last quarter. Old North State Trust LLC acquired a new position in shares of Canon during the 3rd quarter valued at about $65,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of Canon by 592.2% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,835 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $98,000 after acquiring an additional 4,992 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. acquired a new position in shares of Canon in the 3rd quarter valued at $180,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 1.04% of the company’s stock.

Canon Inc manufactures and sells office multifunction devices (MFDs), plain paper copying machines, laser and inkjet printers, cameras, diagnostic equipment, and lithography equipment. The company operates through four segments: Office Business Unit, Imaging System Business Unit, Medical System Business Unit, and Industry and Others Business Unit.

