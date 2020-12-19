BidaskClub Upgrades Empire State Realty Trust (NYSE:ESRT) to Hold

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Empire State Realty Trust (NYSE:ESRT) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning, BidAskClub reports.

A number of other research analysts also recently commented on the company. TheStreet downgraded Empire State Realty Trust from a c- rating to a d rating in a report on Thursday, August 20th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Empire State Realty Trust from a hold rating to a strong sell rating in a report on Wednesday, November 11th. BMO Capital Markets raised Empire State Realty Trust from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and increased their target price for the stock from $8.00 to $14.00 in a report on Thursday, December 3rd. Citigroup upgraded Empire State Realty Trust from a sell rating to a neutral rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $7.50 to $6.50 in a research report on Thursday, September 3rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on Empire State Realty Trust from $12.00 to $10.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, September 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $9.45.

ESRT stock opened at $9.48 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 6.06 and a current ratio of 6.06. Empire State Realty Trust has a 1 year low of $5.19 and a 1 year high of $14.31. The firm has a market cap of $1.63 billion, a P/E ratio of -947.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.75 and a beta of 1.23. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $8.33 and a 200-day simple moving average of $7.06.

Empire State Realty Trust (NYSE:ESRT) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by ($0.18). Empire State Realty Trust had a net margin of 0.69% and a return on equity of 0.25%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Empire State Realty Trust will post 0.56 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its position in Empire State Realty Trust by 14.1% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 18,586 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $131,000 after acquiring an additional 2,293 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its position in Empire State Realty Trust by 9.5% during the second quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 40,387 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $283,000 after purchasing an additional 3,490 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new stake in Empire State Realty Trust during the first quarter valued at $67,000. Kore Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Empire State Realty Trust during the second quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its position in Empire State Realty Trust by 0.7% during the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 724,441 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,434,000 after purchasing an additional 5,336 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.71% of the company’s stock.

About Empire State Realty Trust

Empire State Realty Trust, Inc (NYSE: ESRT), a leading real estate investment trust (REIT), owns, manages, operates, acquires and repositions office and retail properties in Manhattan and the greater New York metropolitan area, including the Empire State Building, the ÂWorld's Most Famous Building.Â Headquartered in New York, New York, the Company's office and retail portfolio covers 10.1 million rentable square feet, as of September 30, 2020, consisting of 9.4 million rentable square feet in 14 office properties, including nine in Manhattan, three in Fairfield County, Connecticut, and two in Westchester County, New York; and approximately 700,000 rentable square feet in the retail portfolio.

