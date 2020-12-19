BidaskClub Upgrades Enerplus (NYSE:ERF) to “Buy”

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Enerplus (NYSE:ERF) (TSE:ERF) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report released on Tuesday morning, BidAskClub reports.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Enerplus from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $2.25 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 11th. TD Securities lifted their price target on shares of Enerplus from $4.25 to $4.50 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Monday, November 9th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $4.53.

Enerplus stock opened at $3.36 on Tuesday. Enerplus has a 12-month low of $1.15 and a 12-month high of $7.35. The stock has a market cap of $747.76 million, a P/E ratio of -0.88 and a beta of 3.21. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $2.50 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.50. The company has a current ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53.

Enerplus (NYSE:ERF) (TSE:ERF) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 6th. The oil and natural gas company reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Enerplus had a negative net margin of 130.21% and a positive return on equity of 2.91%. The firm had revenue of $144.74 million during the quarter. As a group, analysts forecast that Enerplus will post 0.08 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 31st will be paid a $0.0079 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 2.82%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 30th. Enerplus’s payout ratio is 11.39%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. FIL Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Enerplus during the second quarter worth $29,000. IHT Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Enerplus during the third quarter worth about $40,000. Kestra Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in Enerplus in the third quarter worth about $48,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Enerplus in the 2nd quarter valued at about $80,000. Finally, Freestone Capital Holdings LLC lifted its holdings in Enerplus by 45.0% in the 3rd quarter. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC now owns 44,785 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $83,000 after acquiring an additional 13,891 shares during the last quarter. 49.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Enerplus Company Profile

Enerplus Corporation, together with subsidiaries, engages in the exploration and development of crude oil and natural gas in the United States and Canada. The company's oil and natural gas properties are located primarily in North Dakota, Montana, Colorado, and Pennsylvania; and Alberta, British Columbia, and Saskatchewan.

