BidaskClub Upgrades PotlatchDeltic (NASDAQ:PCH) to “Buy”

PotlatchDeltic (NASDAQ:PCH) was upgraded by equities research analysts at BidaskClub from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued on Thursday, BidAskClub reports.

PCH has been the subject of several other research reports. ValuEngine cut shares of PotlatchDeltic from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 1st. Bank of America cut shares of PotlatchDeltic from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $48.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Friday, September 11th. Raymond James upgraded shares of PotlatchDeltic from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $48.00 to $51.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 1st. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of PotlatchDeltic from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, October 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. PotlatchDeltic currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $45.40.

Shares of NASDAQ PCH opened at $49.67 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. PotlatchDeltic has a 12-month low of $22.40 and a 12-month high of $51.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 191.05 and a beta of 1.35. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $45.11 and its 200-day moving average price is $42.81.

PotlatchDeltic (NASDAQ:PCH) last issued its earnings results on Monday, October 26th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.20 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.25 by ($0.05). PotlatchDeltic had a return on equity of 4.19% and a net margin of 2.17%. The company had revenue of $313.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $315.60 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.30 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 38.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that PotlatchDeltic will post 2.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of PotlatchDeltic by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 99,218 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,177,000 after buying an additional 397 shares in the last quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL boosted its stake in PotlatchDeltic by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 22,581 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $951,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. Aperio Group LLC boosted its stake in PotlatchDeltic by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 19,682 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $829,000 after purchasing an additional 523 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in PotlatchDeltic by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 159,328 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $6,059,000 after purchasing an additional 684 shares during the period. Finally, NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. boosted its stake in PotlatchDeltic by 7.6% during the 3rd quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. now owns 11,300 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $476,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.32% of the company’s stock.

PotlatchDeltic (NASDAQ:PCH) is a leading Real Estate Investment Trust (REIT) that owns 1.8 million acres of timberlands in Alabama, Arkansas, Idaho, Louisiana, Minnesota and Mississippi. Through its taxable REIT subsidiary, the company also operates six sawmills, an industrial-grade plywood mill, a residential and commercial real estate development business and a rural timberland sales program.

