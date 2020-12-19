BioLineRx (NASDAQ:BLRX) Cut to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of BioLineRx (NASDAQ:BLRX) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Bioline RX Ltd. is a biopharmaceutical development company. BioLineRx is dedicated to building a portfolio of products for unmet medical needs or with advantages over currently available therapies. The Company’s portfolio consists of clinical stage candidates including BL-1020 for schizophrenia , BL-1040, for treatment of patients following a myocardial infarction, BL-5010 for non-surgical removal of skin lesions, BL-1021 for neuropathic pain and BL-7040 for treating Inflammatory Bowel Disease. In addition, BioLineRx has many products in various pre-clinical development stages for a variety of indications, including central nervous system diseases, oncology, infectious diseases, cardiovascular and autoimmune diseases. “

Get BioLineRx alerts:

Separately, ValuEngine downgraded BioLineRx from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday.

NASDAQ:BLRX opened at $2.63 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $55.82 million, a P/E ratio of -1.13 and a beta of 2.05. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $2.43 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.95. BioLineRx has a 1 year low of $1.06 and a 1 year high of $3.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 2.05 and a quick ratio of 2.04.

BioLineRx (NASDAQ:BLRX) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 23rd. The biotechnology company reported ($0.30) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.36) by $0.06. On average, analysts expect that BioLineRx will post -1.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Opaleye Management Inc. bought a new position in BioLineRx in the second quarter valued at $29,000. Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc. increased its stake in BioLineRx by 62.9% in the third quarter. Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc. now owns 29,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 11,201 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new position in BioLineRx in the second quarter valued at $65,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its stake in BioLineRx by 36.0% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 768,335 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,260,000 after acquiring an additional 203,221 shares during the last quarter. 15.47% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

BioLineRx Company Profile

BioLineRx Ltd., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical development company, focuses on oncology. Its development pipeline consists of clinical-stage therapeutic candidates, which include BL-8040, a peptide for the treatment of solid tumors, hematological malignancies, and stem cell mobilization; AGI-134, an immuno-oncology agent in the development for solid tumors; and BL-5010, a customized, proprietary, pen-like applicator for the non-surgical removal of skin lesions.

See Also: Why is Cost of Capital Important?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on BioLineRx (BLRX)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for BioLineRx Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BioLineRx and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.