Biomerica (NASDAQ:BMRA) versus FluoroPharma Medical (OTCMKTS:FPMI) Head-To-Head Analysis

FluoroPharma Medical (OTCMKTS:FPMI) and Biomerica (NASDAQ:BMRA) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, earnings, institutional ownership, profitability, risk, dividends and analyst recommendations.

Profitability

Get FluoroPharma Medical alerts:

This table compares FluoroPharma Medical and Biomerica’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets FluoroPharma Medical N/A N/A N/A Biomerica -52.42% -40.08% -28.77%

This is a summary of current ratings and recommmendations for FluoroPharma Medical and Biomerica, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score FluoroPharma Medical 0 0 0 0 N/A Biomerica 0 0 2 0 3.00

Biomerica has a consensus target price of $11.67, suggesting a potential upside of 116.85%. Given Biomerica’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Biomerica is more favorable than FluoroPharma Medical.

Volatility & Risk

FluoroPharma Medical has a beta of 1.39, suggesting that its share price is 39% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Biomerica has a beta of -0.49, suggesting that its share price is 149% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares FluoroPharma Medical and Biomerica’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio FluoroPharma Medical N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Biomerica $6.69 million 9.45 -$2.34 million ($0.23) -23.39

FluoroPharma Medical has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Biomerica.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

10.7% of Biomerica shares are held by institutional investors. 36.9% of FluoroPharma Medical shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 23.7% of Biomerica shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

FluoroPharma Medical beats Biomerica on 5 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About FluoroPharma Medical

FluoroPharma Medical, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of molecular imaging pharmaceuticals with initial applications in the area of cardiology in the United States. Its product candidates include BFPET, an imaging agent that has completed a Phase I clinical trial in stress-testing for patients with presumptive or proven coronary artery disease (CAD); and CardioPET, a molecular imaging agent, which is in Phase IIa clinical trial to assess myocardial blood flow and metabolism in patients with CAD. The company has license agreements with Massachusetts General Hospital and Sinotau USA; and clinical research agreements with Pharmaceutical Product Development, LLC, as well as Cardiovascular Imaging Technologies. FluoroPharma Medical, Inc. was founded in 2003 and is headquartered in Montclair, New Jersey.

About Biomerica

Biomerica, Inc., a biomedical technology company, together with its subsidiaries, develops, patents, manufactures, and markets diagnostic and therapeutic products or detection and/or treatment of medical conditions and diseases worldwide. The company's diagnostic test kits are used to analyze blood, urine, or fecal specimens from patients in the diagnosis of various diseases and other medical complications; or to measure the level of specific bacteria, hormones, antibodies, antigens, or other substances, which exist in the patient's body and stools or blood in extremely small concentrations. It primarily sells its products for gastrointestinal diseases, food intolerances, diabetes, and various esoteric tests at the physicians' offices and over-the-counter drugstores, and hospital/clinical laboratories. The company is also developing InFoods, an irritable bowel syndrome (IBS) therapy technology and diagnostic-guided therapy that is designed to allow physicians to identify specific foods that when removed from the patient's diet can alleviate the patient's IBS symptoms; Helicobacter pylori products; and develops, tests, validates, and sells diagnostic products for COVID-19 infection. Biomerica, Inc. was founded in 1971 and is headquartered in Irvine, California.

Receive News & Ratings for FluoroPharma Medical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FluoroPharma Medical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.