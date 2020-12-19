Bitcloud Price Tops $0.0028 on Exchanges (BTDX)

Bitcloud (CURRENCY:BTDX) traded 11% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on December 19th. Over the last seven days, Bitcloud has traded 49.7% higher against the dollar. Bitcloud has a total market cap of $99,412.32 and $17.00 worth of Bitcloud was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Bitcloud coin can now be purchased for about $0.0028 or 0.00000012 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

BiosCrypto (BIOS) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000017 BTC.

Zurcoin (ZUR) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

AmsterdamCoin (AMS) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

PlatinumBAR (XPTX) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0023 or 0.00000010 BTC.

Animecoin (ANI) traded down 16.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000011 BTC.

BTDX is a PoW/PoS coin that uses theQuark hashing algorithm. It was first traded on August 15th, 2017. Bitcloud’s total supply is 35,286,472 coins. Bitcloud’s official Twitter account is @Bitcloud_BTD and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Bitcloud is /r/Bitcloud_BTDX and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Bitcloud is bit-cloud.cc

Bitcloud can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitcloud directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Bitcloud should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Bitcloud using one of the exchanges listed above.

