BitCoen (BEN) Price Hits $0.0117 on Top Exchanges

BitCoen (CURRENCY:BEN) traded down 1% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on December 19th. One BitCoen coin can now be purchased for about $0.0117 or 0.00000050 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, BitCoen has traded 19.5% higher against the dollar. BitCoen has a market cap of $81,673.32 and $548.00 worth of BitCoen was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

XinFin Network (XDC) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0065 or 0.00000028 BTC.

Mixin (XIN) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $141.49 or 0.00606443 BTC.

Measurable Data Token (MDT) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0226 or 0.00000097 BTC.

RSK Smart Bitcoin (RBTC) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $23,274.91 or 0.99757990 BTC.

Fusion (FSN) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000819 BTC.

Safe Haven (SHA) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0021 or 0.00000009 BTC.

DAO.Casino (BET) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0206 or 0.00000273 BTC.

Distributed Credit Chain (DCC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Litecoin Cash (LCC) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0028 or 0.00000012 BTC.

Bean Cash (BITB) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000002 BTC.

BitCoen Profile

BitCoen is a Limited Confidence Proof-of-Activity coin that uses the SHA256 hashing algorithm. It launched on November 23rd, 2017. BitCoen’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 7,000,000 coins. The official website for BitCoen is bitcoen.io . BitCoen’s official Twitter account is @Bitcoen and its Facebook page is accessible here . BitCoen’s official message board is medium.com/@bitcoen

Buying and Selling BitCoen

BitCoen can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BitCoen directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade BitCoen should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase BitCoen using one of the exchanges listed above.

