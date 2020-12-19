Bitcoin Planet Hits 24 Hour Volume of $1.00 (BTPL)

Bitcoin Planet (CURRENCY:BTPL) traded 13.8% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on December 19th. Over the last seven days, Bitcoin Planet has traded down 88.1% against the dollar. Bitcoin Planet has a total market capitalization of $583.00 and approximately $1.00 worth of Bitcoin Planet was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Bitcoin Planet coin can currently be bought for about $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular exchanges including CoinExchange and Novaexchange.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $23,753.13 or 1.00034289 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $5.27 or 0.00022200 BTC.

ExtStock Token (XT) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.80 or 0.00007600 BTC.

Dash (DASH) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $108.42 or 0.00456618 BTC.

Compound (COMP) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $155.79 or 0.00656090 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded 5.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $33.43 or 0.00140801 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.60 or 0.00002544 BTC.

Oasis City (OSC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0514 or 0.00000627 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00002246 BTC.

Hshare (HSR) traded 29.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.26 or 0.00034804 BTC.

About Bitcoin Planet

BTPL is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Skein hashing algorithm. Its launch date was June 17th, 2017. Bitcoin Planet’s total supply is 7,302,962 coins and its circulating supply is 6,804,362 coins. The official website for Bitcoin Planet is bitcoin-planet.net . Bitcoin Planet’s official Twitter account is @bitcoin_planet_

Bitcoin Planet Coin Trading

Bitcoin Planet can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Novaexchange and CoinExchange. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoin Planet directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Bitcoin Planet should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Bitcoin Planet using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

