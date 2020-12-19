BitTube Tops 24-Hour Trading Volume of $4,900.00 (TUBE)

BitTube (CURRENCY:TUBE) traded 6.4% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 7:00 AM ET on December 19th. One BitTube coin can currently be purchased for $0.0076 or 0.00000033 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Upbit, TradeOgre, Bittrex and Livecoin. In the last seven days, BitTube has traded up 10.3% against the US dollar. BitTube has a total market capitalization of $2.18 million and approximately $4,900.00 worth of BitTube was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Monero (XMR) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $156.06 or 0.00675437 BTC.

Bytecoin (BCN) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Monero Classic (XMC) traded 5.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00001311 BTC.

Aeon (AEON) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00001547 BTC.

DigitalNote (XDN) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Stellite (XTL) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Boolberry (BBR) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0973 or 0.00000421 BTC.

BitNewChain (BTN) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0058 or 0.00000025 BTC.

Sumokoin (SUMO) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0359 or 0.00000155 BTC.

Karbo (KRB) traded 5.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0717 or 0.00000310 BTC.

BitTube Profile

BitTube (CRYPTO:TUBE) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the CryptoNight hashing algorithm. It was first traded on January 31st, 2018. BitTube’s total supply is 287,996,656 coins. BitTube’s official website is coin.bit.tube . BitTube’s official Twitter account is @BitTubeApp . The Reddit community for BitTube is /r/ipbcoin

Buying and Selling BitTube

BitTube can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Livecoin, TradeOgre, Upbit and Bittrex. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BitTube directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire BitTube should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase BitTube using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

