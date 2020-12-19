BJ’s Restaurants, Inc. (NASDAQ:BJRI) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $226.20 Million

Analysts expect BJ’s Restaurants, Inc. (NASDAQ:BJRI) to report $226.20 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Nine analysts have provided estimates for BJ’s Restaurants’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $234.70 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $210.80 million. BJ’s Restaurants posted sales of $291.07 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 22.3%. The company is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 18th.

On average, analysts expect that BJ’s Restaurants will report full year sales of $807.57 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $792.30 million to $816.20 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will report sales of $1.05 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.01 billion to $1.09 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow BJ’s Restaurants.

BJ’s Restaurants (NASDAQ:BJRI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 22nd. The restaurant operator reported ($0.44) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.70) by $0.26. The company had revenue of $198.89 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $180.11 million. BJ’s Restaurants had a negative return on equity of 7.46% and a negative net margin of 2.90%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 28.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.18 earnings per share.

A number of brokerages recently commented on BJRI. Oppenheimer reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $40.00 price target on shares of BJ’s Restaurants in a report on Friday, October 23rd. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $44.00 price target (up from $39.00) on shares of BJ’s Restaurants in a research report on Friday, November 13th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. BidaskClub upgraded BJ’s Restaurants from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 3rd. CL King raised their price objective on shares of BJ’s Restaurants from $33.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 22nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of BJ’s Restaurants from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $40.00 to $46.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $32.57.

In related news, CMO Kevin E. Mayer sold 4,844 shares of BJ’s Restaurants stock in a transaction on Monday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total value of $193,760.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 3.30% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Bank of Montreal Can raised its holdings in BJ’s Restaurants by 966.0% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 2,196 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 1,990 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its holdings in shares of BJ’s Restaurants by 102.4% during the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 2,556 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $75,000 after purchasing an additional 1,293 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its holdings in shares of BJ’s Restaurants by 239.9% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 5,473 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $161,000 after purchasing an additional 3,863 shares during the period. Evoke Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of BJ’s Restaurants during the 2nd quarter worth about $147,000. Finally, Raymond James & Associates bought a new position in shares of BJ’s Restaurants during the 3rd quarter worth about $216,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.23% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ BJRI traded down $0.38 on Monday, hitting $35.75. The company had a trading volume of 494,454 shares, compared to its average volume of 607,172. BJ’s Restaurants has a 12-month low of $6.01 and a 12-month high of $44.47. The business has a 50 day moving average of $34.22 and a two-hundred day moving average of $28.22. The company has a quick ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $797.83 million, a P/E ratio of -31.09 and a beta of 2.15.

About BJ’s Restaurants

BJ's Restaurants, Inc owns and operates casual dining restaurants in the United States. Its restaurants offer pizzas, craft and other beers, appetizers, entrÃ©es, pastas, sandwiches, specialty salads, and desserts. As of October 20, 2020, the company operated 210 casual dining restaurants in 29 states.

