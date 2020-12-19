BlackRock (NYSE:BLK) Lowered to “Sell” at ValuEngine

Posted by on Dec 19th, 2020

ValuEngine lowered shares of BlackRock (NYSE:BLK) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note released on Tuesday, ValuEngine reports.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the company. Wells Fargo & Company restated a buy rating on shares of BlackRock in a research report on Wednesday, October 14th. Barclays increased their price objective on BlackRock from $625.00 to $700.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on BlackRock from $685.00 to $795.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, November 11th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on BlackRock from $652.00 to $686.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Friday, October 9th. Finally, Citigroup increased their price objective on BlackRock from $690.00 to $800.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, October 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $645.17.

BLK opened at $698.80 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $677.77 and its 200 day simple moving average is $599.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 1.02. BlackRock has a 1 year low of $323.98 and a 1 year high of $721.82. The firm has a market cap of $106.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.17, a PEG ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 1.18.

BlackRock (NYSE:BLK) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, October 18th. The asset manager reported $9.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $7.45 by $1.77. BlackRock had a return on equity of 14.91% and a net margin of 29.83%. The business had revenue of $4.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.89 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $7.15 EPS. BlackRock’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that BlackRock will post 32.22 EPS for the current year.

In other BlackRock news, General Counsel Christopher J. Meade sold 699 shares of BlackRock stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $669.79, for a total value of $468,183.21. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Mark Wiedman sold 290 shares of BlackRock stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $698.71, for a total value of $202,625.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 5,018 shares of company stock valued at $3,209,898. 1.42% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of BLK. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC bought a new position in shares of BlackRock during the third quarter valued at approximately $563,000. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of BlackRock by 11.9% in the third quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 2,887 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,627,000 after purchasing an additional 307 shares during the period. WealthStone Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of BlackRock by 11.4% in the third quarter. WealthStone Inc. now owns 461 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $260,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares during the period. Handelsbanken Fonder AB boosted its holdings in shares of BlackRock by 27.2% in the third quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 35,084 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $19,772,000 after purchasing an additional 7,500 shares during the period. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its holdings in shares of BlackRock by 2.7% in the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 82,625 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $46,563,000 after purchasing an additional 2,154 shares during the period. 71.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

BlackRock Company Profile

BlackRock, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to institutional, intermediary, and individual investors including corporate, public, union, and industry pension plans, insurance companies, third-party mutual funds, endowments, public institutions, governments, foundations, charities, sovereign wealth funds, corporations, official institutions, and banks.

Further Reading: What is the market perform rating?

To view ValuEngine’s full report, visit ValuEngine’s official website.

Analyst Recommendations for BlackRock (NYSE:BLK)

Receive News & Ratings for BlackRock Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackRock and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

Comments


share news on Facebook
tweet this investment news
share on linkedin
share on StockTwits
share on reddit