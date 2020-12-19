BlackRock (NYSE:BLK) Lowered to “Sell” at ValuEngine

ValuEngine lowered shares of BlackRock (NYSE:BLK) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note released on Tuesday, ValuEngine reports.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the company. Wells Fargo & Company restated a buy rating on shares of BlackRock in a research report on Wednesday, October 14th. Barclays increased their price objective on BlackRock from $625.00 to $700.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on BlackRock from $685.00 to $795.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, November 11th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on BlackRock from $652.00 to $686.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Friday, October 9th. Finally, Citigroup increased their price objective on BlackRock from $690.00 to $800.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, October 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $645.17.

BLK opened at $698.80 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $677.77 and its 200 day simple moving average is $599.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 1.02. BlackRock has a 1 year low of $323.98 and a 1 year high of $721.82. The firm has a market cap of $106.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.17, a PEG ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 1.18.

BlackRock (NYSE:BLK) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, October 18th. The asset manager reported $9.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $7.45 by $1.77. BlackRock had a return on equity of 14.91% and a net margin of 29.83%. The business had revenue of $4.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.89 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $7.15 EPS. BlackRock’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that BlackRock will post 32.22 EPS for the current year.

In other BlackRock news, General Counsel Christopher J. Meade sold 699 shares of BlackRock stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $669.79, for a total value of $468,183.21. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Mark Wiedman sold 290 shares of BlackRock stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $698.71, for a total value of $202,625.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 5,018 shares of company stock valued at $3,209,898. 1.42% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of BLK. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC bought a new position in shares of BlackRock during the third quarter valued at approximately $563,000. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of BlackRock by 11.9% in the third quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 2,887 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,627,000 after purchasing an additional 307 shares during the period. WealthStone Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of BlackRock by 11.4% in the third quarter. WealthStone Inc. now owns 461 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $260,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares during the period. Handelsbanken Fonder AB boosted its holdings in shares of BlackRock by 27.2% in the third quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 35,084 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $19,772,000 after purchasing an additional 7,500 shares during the period. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its holdings in shares of BlackRock by 2.7% in the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 82,625 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $46,563,000 after purchasing an additional 2,154 shares during the period. 71.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

BlackRock Company Profile

BlackRock, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to institutional, intermediary, and individual investors including corporate, public, union, and industry pension plans, insurance companies, third-party mutual funds, endowments, public institutions, governments, foundations, charities, sovereign wealth funds, corporations, official institutions, and banks.

