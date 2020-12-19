Blue Bird (NASDAQ:BLBD) Shares Gap Up to $16.70

Blue Bird Co. (NASDAQ:BLBD)’s share price gapped up before the market opened on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $16.70, but opened at $19.44. Blue Bird shares last traded at $18.00, with a volume of 771 shares.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on BLBD shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Blue Bird from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. BidaskClub lowered shares of Blue Bird from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, September 28th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $18.67.

Get Blue Bird alerts:

The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $15.07 and its 200 day moving average price is $13.40. The stock has a market cap of $459.55 million, a P/E ratio of 37.76 and a beta of 1.40.

Blue Bird (NASDAQ:BLBD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, December 15th. The company reported $0.49 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.14. Blue Bird had a net margin of 1.26% and a negative return on equity of 39.67%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Blue Bird Co. will post 1.08 EPS for the current year.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its holdings in Blue Bird by 13.2% in the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 183,576 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,232,000 after buying an additional 21,400 shares during the period. PDT Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Blue Bird in the second quarter valued at approximately $438,000. Swiss National Bank increased its holdings in shares of Blue Bird by 7.2% in the second quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 29,911 shares of the company’s stock valued at $448,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new position in shares of Blue Bird in the second quarter valued at approximately $199,000. Finally, WINTON GROUP Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Blue Bird by 73.0% in the second quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 18,338 shares of the company’s stock valued at $275,000 after purchasing an additional 7,738 shares during the period. 83.32% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Blue Bird Company Profile (NASDAQ:BLBD)

Blue Bird Corp. engages in the design and manufacture of school buses. It operates through the Bus and Parts business segments. The Bus segment includes the manufacturing and assembly of school buses to be sold to a variety of customers across the United States, Canada, and in international markets. The Parts segment provides routine maintenance, replacement of parts that are damaged in service, and replacement of parts that suffer from wear and tear.

Further Reading: Why is a lock-up period needed for an IPO?

Receive News & Ratings for Blue Bird Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Blue Bird and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.