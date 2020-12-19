Blueknight Energy Partners (NASDAQ:BKEP) Stock Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average of $1.49

Shares of Blueknight Energy Partners, L.P. (NASDAQ:BKEP) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $1.49 and traded as high as $1.83. Blueknight Energy Partners shares last traded at $1.80, with a volume of 146,575 shares.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Blueknight Energy Partners from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $1.50 to $2.00 in a research report on Monday, November 30th. ValuEngine cut shares of Blueknight Energy Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 23rd.

Get Blueknight Energy Partners alerts:

The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.63 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.49. The stock has a market cap of $74.16 million, a P/E ratio of -12.86 and a beta of 2.20.

Blueknight Energy Partners (NASDAQ:BKEP) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 9th. The pipeline company reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by $0.10. Blueknight Energy Partners had a net margin of 6.48% and a negative return on equity of 7.10%. The company had revenue of $85.76 million for the quarter.

About Blueknight Energy Partners (NASDAQ:BKEP)

Blueknight Energy Partners, L.P. provides integrated terminalling, gathering, and transportation services for companies engaged in the production, distribution, and marketing of liquid asphalt and crude oil products in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Asphalt Terminalling Services, Crude Oil Terminalling Services, Crude Oil Pipeline Services, and Crude Oil Trucking Services.

See Also: Investing in Growth Stocks



Receive News & Ratings for Blueknight Energy Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Blueknight Energy Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.