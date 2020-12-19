BNY Mellon High Yield Strategies Fund (NYSE:DHF) Share Price Crosses Above 50 Day Moving Average of $2.89

Shares of BNY Mellon High Yield Strategies Fund (NYSE:DHF) passed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $2.89 and traded as high as $2.99. BNY Mellon High Yield Strategies Fund shares last traded at $2.98, with a volume of 1,443,358 shares changing hands.

The business has a 50-day moving average price of $2.90 and a 200-day moving average price of $2.75.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 12th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 29th will be given a $0.022 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 28th. This represents a $0.26 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.92%.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its position in BNY Mellon High Yield Strategies Fund by 2.3% in the third quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 390,764 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,059,000 after acquiring an additional 8,932 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of BNY Mellon High Yield Strategies Fund by 7.1% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 158,560 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $430,000 after acquiring an additional 10,451 shares in the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in BNY Mellon High Yield Strategies Fund in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $56,000. Park Avenue Securities LLC lifted its position in BNY Mellon High Yield Strategies Fund by 12.6% in the 3rd quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 244,224 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $662,000 after buying an additional 27,416 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in BNY Mellon High Yield Strategies Fund by 12.6% in the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 245,886 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $666,000 after buying an additional 27,457 shares in the last quarter.

About BNY Mellon High Yield Strategies Fund (NYSE:DHF)

BNY Mellon High Yield Strategies Fund is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by BNY Mellon Investment Adviser, Inc The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It primarily invests in fixed income securities of below investment grade quality, including securities of companies at early stages of development and companies with a highly leveraged financial structure.

