BNY Mellon High Yield Strategies Fund (NYSE:DHF) Share Price Crosses Above 50 Day Moving Average of $2.89

Shares of BNY Mellon High Yield Strategies Fund (NYSE:DHF) passed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $2.89 and traded as high as $2.99. BNY Mellon High Yield Strategies Fund shares last traded at $2.98, with a volume of 1,443,358 shares changing hands.
The business has a 50-day moving average price of $2.90 and a 200-day moving average price of $2.75.
The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 12th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 29th will be given a $0.022 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 28th. This represents a $0.26 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.92%.
About BNY Mellon High Yield Strategies Fund (NYSE:DHF)
BNY Mellon High Yield Strategies Fund is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by BNY Mellon Investment Adviser, Inc The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It primarily invests in fixed income securities of below investment grade quality, including securities of companies at early stages of development and companies with a highly leveraged financial structure.
Read More: Debt-To-Equity Ratio
Receive News & Ratings for BNY Mellon High Yield Strategies Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BNY Mellon High Yield Strategies Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.