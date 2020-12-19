Boqii (NYSE:BQ) & Yunji (NASDAQ:YJ) Head-To-Head Survey

Yunji (NASDAQ:YJ) and Boqii (NYSE:BQ) are both small-cap retail/wholesale companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, earnings, risk, institutional ownership and valuation.

Profitability

This table compares Yunji and Boqii’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Yunji -0.96% -0.24% -0.11% Boqii N/A N/A N/A

This is a summary of recent ratings and target prices for Yunji and Boqii, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Yunji 1 1 0 0 1.50 Boqii 0 1 1 0 2.50

Boqii has a consensus price target of $10.00, suggesting a potential upside of 57.48%. Given Boqii’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Boqii is more favorable than Yunji.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

6.3% of Yunji shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.2% of Boqii shares are held by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Yunji and Boqii’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Yunji $1.68 billion 0.30 -$18.07 million ($1.31) -1.76 Boqii $109.02 million 5.29 -$25.34 million N/A N/A

Yunji has higher revenue and earnings than Boqii.

Summary

Boqii beats Yunji on 7 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Yunji

Yunji Inc. operates a social e-commerce platform in the People's Republic of China. It offers a range of product categories that cater various daily needs of users and their households, including beauty and personal care, household goods, cloths, food and fresh produce, computer and electronics, apparel, bags and cases, baby and maternity products, and home appliances. The company was founded in 2015 and is headquartered in Hangzhou, the People's Republic of China.

About Boqii

Boqii Holding Limited operates a pet-focused platform in the People's Republic of China. The company offers food, treats, shampoos, cages, toys, apparel, OTC veterinary drugs, and other pet products to pet parents, and small and medium pet businesses through e-commerce platforms and offline distribution network. It also operates Boqii Community, an interactive content platform; and provides online marketing and information services. The company was founded in 2008 and is headquartered in Shanghai, the People's Republic of China.

