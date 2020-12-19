Boston Properties (NYSE:BXP) Price Target Increased to $105.00 by Analysts at Smith Barney Citigroup

Boston Properties (NYSE:BXP) had its price objective increased by Smith Barney Citigroup from $87.00 to $105.00 in a research report report published on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

Several other brokerages have also recently weighed in on BXP. TheStreet raised shares of Boston Properties from a c rating to a b- rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut Boston Properties from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $103.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday. Evercore ISI lowered Boston Properties from an outperform rating to an inline rating in a research report on Monday, October 19th. Argus boosted their target price on Boston Properties from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Monday, November 16th. Finally, Bank of America raised their price target on Boston Properties from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Monday, November 16th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $103.29.

Shares of NYSE BXP opened at $96.11 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $14.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.02, a P/E/G ratio of 7.26 and a beta of 1.24. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $93.45 and its 200 day moving average is $88.86. The company has a current ratio of 7.03, a quick ratio of 7.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60. Boston Properties has a 1-year low of $69.69 and a 1-year high of $147.83.

Boston Properties (NYSE:BXP) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, November 1st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.64 by ($1.06). Boston Properties had a return on equity of 12.31% and a net margin of 35.17%. On average, analysts forecast that Boston Properties will post 6.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 28th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.98 per share. This represents a $3.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.08%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 30th. Boston Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 55.92%.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Cibc World Markets Corp boosted its stake in shares of Boston Properties by 20.3% in the third quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp now owns 17,054 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,369,000 after acquiring an additional 2,872 shares during the period. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp lifted its holdings in Boston Properties by 8.6% in the 3rd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 25,599 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,056,000 after purchasing an additional 2,035 shares in the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its stake in Boston Properties by 44.2% in the 2nd quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 486 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 149 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. grew its holdings in Boston Properties by 3,859.8% during the 2nd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 63,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $5,694,000 after buying an additional 61,409 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System raised its position in shares of Boston Properties by 1.9% during the second quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 481,471 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $43,515,000 after buying an additional 8,773 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.50% of the company’s stock.

Boston Properties Company Profile

Boston Properties (NYSE: BXP) is the largest publicly-held developer and owner of Class A office properties in the United States, concentrated in five markets – Boston, Los Angeles, New York, San Francisco and Washington, DC. The Company is a fully integrated real estate company, organized as a real estate investment trust (REIT), that develops, manages, operates, acquires and owns a diverse portfolio of primarily Class A office space.

