BP’s (BP) Overweight Rating Reiterated at Barclays

Barclays reaffirmed their overweight rating on shares of BP (NYSE:BP) in a research note released on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

BP has been the topic of a number of other reports. DZ Bank upgraded BP from a sell rating to a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 28th. Raymond James restated a buy rating and issued a $28.00 target price on shares of BP in a research note on Tuesday, September 15th. AlphaValue cut BP from a buy rating to a reduce rating in a research note on Thursday, October 15th. Credit Suisse Group restated an outperform rating on shares of BP in a research note on Monday, October 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upgraded BP from an underweight rating to an equal weight rating in a research note on Monday, November 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $26.99.

Shares of BP stock opened at $21.74 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $73.40 billion, a P/E ratio of -3.39 and a beta of 0.88. BP has a fifty-two week low of $14.74 and a fifty-two week high of $40.08. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $19.59 and its 200-day moving average price is $20.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 1.22.

BP (NYSE:BP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, November 1st. The oil and gas exploration company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $44.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $45.84 billion. BP had a negative return on equity of 3.64% and a negative net margin of 10.45%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 36.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.11 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that BP will post -1.56 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 18th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 6th were paid a dividend of $0.315 per share. This is a boost from BP’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.31. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 5th. This represents a $1.26 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.80%. BP’s payout ratio is presently 42.03%.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of BP in the 3rd quarter worth $92,000. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of BP by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC now owns 121,400 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $2,119,000 after purchasing an additional 1,400 shares in the last quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of BP in the 3rd quarter worth $5,316,000. Transcend Wealth Collective LLC increased its holdings in shares of BP by 49.4% in the 3rd quarter. Transcend Wealth Collective LLC now owns 42,565 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $743,000 after purchasing an additional 14,067 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC increased its holdings in shares of BP by 9.1% in the 3rd quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC now owns 20,026 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $350,000 after purchasing an additional 1,675 shares in the last quarter. 7.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About BP

BP PLC engages in the energy business worldwide. It operates through three segments: Upstream, Downstream, and Rosneft. The Upstream segment is involved in the oil and natural gas exploration, and field development and production; midstream transportation, storage, and processing; and marketing and trading of liquefied natural gas (LNG), biogas, power, and natural gas liquids (NGLs).

