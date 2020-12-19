Brinker Capital Investments LLC Buys Shares of 27,869 Houlihan Lokey, Inc. (NYSE:HLI)

Brinker Capital Investments LLC bought a new stake in Houlihan Lokey, Inc. (NYSE:HLI) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 27,869 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,646,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of HLI. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Houlihan Lokey in the 3rd quarter valued at about $26,000. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Houlihan Lokey in the 3rd quarter valued at about $30,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Houlihan Lokey in the 3rd quarter valued at about $53,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in Houlihan Lokey by 91.9% in the 3rd quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,038 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 497 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Houlihan Lokey by 60.4% in the 2nd quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,160 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $65,000 after purchasing an additional 437 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 65.66% of the company’s stock.

In other Houlihan Lokey news, Chairman Irwin Gold sold 600 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.02, for a total value of $39,012.00. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $39,012. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Over the last three months, insiders sold 19,400 shares of company stock worth $1,314,464. Insiders own 27.04% of the company’s stock.

Houlihan Lokey stock opened at $68.11 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $4.72 billion, a PE ratio of 22.40 and a beta of 0.66. Houlihan Lokey, Inc. has a 52-week low of $42.86 and a 52-week high of $71.00. The company’s 50 day moving average is $65.24 and its two-hundred day moving average is $60.18.

Houlihan Lokey (NYSE:HLI) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The financial services provider reported $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.20. The company had revenue of $275.74 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $224.80 million. Houlihan Lokey had a net margin of 18.06% and a return on equity of 19.18%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.70 EPS. Analysts predict that Houlihan Lokey, Inc. will post 2.93 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 2nd were given a $0.33 dividend. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.94%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 1st. Houlihan Lokey’s dividend payout ratio is presently 41.25%.

Several brokerages have recently commented on HLI. Seaport Global Securities began coverage on shares of Houlihan Lokey in a report on Wednesday. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. BidaskClub lowered shares of Houlihan Lokey from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. UBS Group lowered shares of Houlihan Lokey from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $60.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Friday, October 2nd. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Houlihan Lokey from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $80.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Monday, December 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Houlihan Lokey from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $62.57.

Houlihan Lokey, Inc, an investment banking company, provides merger and acquisition (M&A), capital market, financial restructuring, and financial and valuation advisory services worldwide. It operates in three segments: Corporate Finance, Financial Restructuring, and Financial Advisory Services. The Corporate Finance segment offers general financial advisory services; and advises public and private institutions on buy-side and sell-side transactions, leveraged loans, private mezzanine debt, high-yield debt, initial public offerings, follow-ons, convertibles, equity private placements, private equity, and liability management transactions, as well as financial sponsors on various transactions.

