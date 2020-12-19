Brinker Capital Investments LLC Buys Shares of 27,869 Houlihan Lokey, Inc. (NYSE:HLI)

Posted by on Dec 19th, 2020

Brinker Capital Investments LLC bought a new stake in Houlihan Lokey, Inc. (NYSE:HLI) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 27,869 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,646,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of HLI. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Houlihan Lokey in the 3rd quarter valued at about $26,000. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Houlihan Lokey in the 3rd quarter valued at about $30,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Houlihan Lokey in the 3rd quarter valued at about $53,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in Houlihan Lokey by 91.9% in the 3rd quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,038 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 497 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Houlihan Lokey by 60.4% in the 2nd quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,160 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $65,000 after purchasing an additional 437 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 65.66% of the company’s stock.

In other Houlihan Lokey news, Chairman Irwin Gold sold 600 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.02, for a total value of $39,012.00. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $39,012. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Over the last three months, insiders sold 19,400 shares of company stock worth $1,314,464. Insiders own 27.04% of the company’s stock.

Houlihan Lokey stock opened at $68.11 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $4.72 billion, a PE ratio of 22.40 and a beta of 0.66. Houlihan Lokey, Inc. has a 52-week low of $42.86 and a 52-week high of $71.00. The company’s 50 day moving average is $65.24 and its two-hundred day moving average is $60.18.

Houlihan Lokey (NYSE:HLI) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The financial services provider reported $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.20. The company had revenue of $275.74 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $224.80 million. Houlihan Lokey had a net margin of 18.06% and a return on equity of 19.18%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.70 EPS. Analysts predict that Houlihan Lokey, Inc. will post 2.93 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 2nd were given a $0.33 dividend. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.94%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 1st. Houlihan Lokey’s dividend payout ratio is presently 41.25%.

Several brokerages have recently commented on HLI. Seaport Global Securities began coverage on shares of Houlihan Lokey in a report on Wednesday. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. BidaskClub lowered shares of Houlihan Lokey from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. UBS Group lowered shares of Houlihan Lokey from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $60.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Friday, October 2nd. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Houlihan Lokey from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $80.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Monday, December 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Houlihan Lokey from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $62.57.

Houlihan Lokey Company Profile

Houlihan Lokey, Inc, an investment banking company, provides merger and acquisition (M&A), capital market, financial restructuring, and financial and valuation advisory services worldwide. It operates in three segments: Corporate Finance, Financial Restructuring, and Financial Advisory Services. The Corporate Finance segment offers general financial advisory services; and advises public and private institutions on buy-side and sell-side transactions, leveraged loans, private mezzanine debt, high-yield debt, initial public offerings, follow-ons, convertibles, equity private placements, private equity, and liability management transactions, as well as financial sponsors on various transactions.

Featured Article: Call Option Volume

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HLI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Houlihan Lokey, Inc. (NYSE:HLI).

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for Houlihan Lokey (NYSE:HLI)

Receive News & Ratings for Houlihan Lokey Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Houlihan Lokey and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

Comments


share news on Facebook
tweet this investment news
share on linkedin
share on StockTwits
share on reddit