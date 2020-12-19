Brinker Capital Investments LLC Makes New $1.51 Million Investment in Amdocs Limited (NASDAQ:DOX)

Brinker Capital Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Amdocs Limited (NASDAQ:DOX) during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm bought 26,197 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,505,000.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new position in Amdocs during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. RMR Wealth Builders bought a new position in Amdocs during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $42,000. Dupont Capital Management Corp lifted its holdings in Amdocs by 99.7% during the 3rd quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 703 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 351 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Dempsey Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Amdocs by 33.4% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Dempsey Capital Management LLC now owns 1,074 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $62,000 after buying an additional 269 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in Amdocs by 51.7% during the 2nd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,385 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $84,000 after buying an additional 472 shares during the last quarter. 84.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Amdocs alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ DOX opened at $69.24 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $9.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 0.75. Amdocs Limited has a 12-month low of $44.05 and a 12-month high of $77.29. The company has a current ratio of 1.71, a quick ratio of 1.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $63.77 and its 200 day simple moving average is $60.87.

Amdocs (NASDAQ:DOX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 10th. The technology company reported $1.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.19 by $0.04. Amdocs had a return on equity of 15.57% and a net margin of 11.94%. The business had revenue of $1.05 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.03 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.08 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Amdocs Limited will post 4.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 22nd. Investors of record on Thursday, December 31st will be given a $0.327 dividend. This represents a $1.31 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.89%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 30th. Amdocs’s dividend payout ratio is currently 31.26%.

DOX has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Amdocs from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $75.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 11th. BidaskClub raised Amdocs from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Sunday, November 29th. Finally, ValuEngine raised Amdocs from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $75.00.

About Amdocs

Amdocs Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides software and services to the communications, cable and satellite, entertainment, media industry, and other service providers worldwide. The company offers amdocsONE, a line of services, including offer end-to-end systems integration, managed, testing, data and intelligence, cloud, digital business operations, and consulting services that address various service provider business imperatives, including consumer experience and monetization, media and digital services, enterprise and connected society, open cloud networks, new domains and disruptions, and services and hybrid operations.

See Also: Cost of Equity

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DOX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Amdocs Limited (NASDAQ:DOX).

Receive News & Ratings for Amdocs Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amdocs and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.