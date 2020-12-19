Brinker Capital Investments LLC Takes Position in CDK Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDK)

Brinker Capital Investments LLC purchased a new stake in CDK Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDK) during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 29,892 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $1,303,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. CWM LLC increased its stake in shares of CDK Global by 27.0% in the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,156 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 246 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC increased its stake in shares of CDK Global by 4.1% in the 2nd quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 6,246 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $259,000 after purchasing an additional 247 shares during the last quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV increased its stake in shares of CDK Global by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 14,012 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $611,000 after purchasing an additional 301 shares during the last quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. increased its stake in shares of CDK Global by 8.5% in the 2nd quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 4,230 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $175,000 after purchasing an additional 330 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ironwood Investment Counsel LLC increased its stake in shares of CDK Global by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. Ironwood Investment Counsel LLC now owns 25,636 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,117,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.53% of the company’s stock.

Get CDK Global alerts:

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on CDK shares. Barrington Research raised their price objective on CDK Global from $60.00 to $70.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 1st. ValuEngine raised CDK Global from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. BidaskClub raised CDK Global from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded CDK Global from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. CDK Global presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $60.20.

Shares of CDK opened at $50.97 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $6.20 billion, a PE ratio of 34.44 and a beta of 1.36. CDK Global, Inc. has a 12 month low of $29.12 and a 12 month high of $57.00. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $47.98 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $44.92.

CDK Global (NASDAQ:CDK) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 2nd. The software maker reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $493.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $471.54 million. CDK Global had a negative return on equity of 62.84% and a net margin of 9.25%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down .2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.79 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that CDK Global, Inc. will post 2.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 1st will be paid a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 30th. CDK Global’s dividend payout ratio is 19.67%.

In other news, CAO Jennifer A. Williams sold 1,278 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total value of $63,900.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 9,179 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $458,950. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.54% of the stock is owned by insiders.

CDK Global Profile

CDK Global, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides software and technology solutions for automotive retailers in the United States, Europe, Canada, and internationally. The company offers Dealer Management System (DMS), a portfolio of layered software applications and services for automotive retailers, original equipment manufacturers (OEMs), consumers, and other industry participants manage the acquisition, sale, financing, insuring, parts supply, and repair and maintenance of vehicles.

Further Reading: Why are percentage gainers important?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CDK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CDK Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDK).

Receive News & Ratings for CDK Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CDK Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.