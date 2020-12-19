British American Tobacco p.l.c. (BATS.L) (LON:BATS) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by The Goldman Sachs Group

The Goldman Sachs Group restated their buy rating on shares of British American Tobacco p.l.c. (BATS.L) (LON:BATS) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, AR Network reports. The Goldman Sachs Group currently has a GBX 3,900 ($50.95) price objective on the stock.

Several other research firms have also recently commented on BATS. Royal Bank of Canada raised British American Tobacco p.l.c. (BATS.L) to an outperform rating and set a GBX 3,200 ($41.81) target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, September 22nd. Credit Suisse Group set a GBX 4,000 ($52.26) price objective on British American Tobacco p.l.c. (BATS.L) and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, December 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a GBX 3,500 ($45.73) price objective on British American Tobacco p.l.c. (BATS.L) and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, December 3rd. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on British American Tobacco p.l.c. (BATS.L) from GBX 3,380 ($44.16) to GBX 3,330 ($43.51) and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, September 2nd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reissued a neutral rating and issued a GBX 2,909 ($38.01) price objective on shares of British American Tobacco p.l.c. (BATS.L) in a research note on Tuesday, December 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. British American Tobacco p.l.c. (BATS.L) has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of GBX 3,528.25 ($46.10).

LON BATS opened at GBX 2,785 ($36.39) on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 2,710.01 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 2,757.43. British American Tobacco p.l.c. has a one year low of GBX 2,362.50 ($30.87) and a one year high of GBX 3,507 ($45.82). The stock has a market capitalization of £63.89 billion and a P/E ratio of 10.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 72.68, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.52.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 3rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 17th will be issued a GBX 52.60 ($0.69) dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 17th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.87%. British American Tobacco p.l.c. (BATS.L)’s dividend payout ratio is presently 75.84%.

British American Tobacco p.l.c. (BATS.L) Company Profile

British American Tobacco p.l.c. provides cigarettes and other tobacco products worldwide. It manufactures vapour and tobacco heating products; oral tobacco and nicotine products, such as snus, tobacco-free nicotine pouches, and moist snuff; cigars; and e-cigarettes. The company offers its products under the Dunhill, Kent, Lucky Strike, Pall Mall, Rothmans, Newport, Camel, Natural American Spirit, Vogue, Viceroy, Kool, Peter Stuyvesant, Craven A, Benson and Hedges, 555, Peter Stuyvesant, Double Happiness, Granit, Mocca, and Kodiak brands.

