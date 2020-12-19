Brokerages Anticipate RISE Education Cayman Ltd (NASDAQ:REDU) to Post $0.14 EPS

Brokerages expect RISE Education Cayman Ltd (NASDAQ:REDU) to report earnings of $0.14 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Zero analysts have provided estimates for RISE Education Cayman’s earnings. RISE Education Cayman posted earnings of $0.17 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 17.6%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 11th.

On average, analysts expect that RISE Education Cayman will report full year earnings of ($0.22) per share for the current fiscal year. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of $0.38 per share. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover RISE Education Cayman.

RISE Education Cayman (NASDAQ:REDU) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 17th. The company reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.06. RISE Education Cayman had a negative return on equity of 6.66% and a negative net margin of 6.43%. The firm had revenue of $47.14 million during the quarter.

REDU has been the topic of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised RISE Education Cayman from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $7.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 20th. BidaskClub cut RISE Education Cayman from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 14th. Finally, ValuEngine cut RISE Education Cayman from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 1st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $6.75.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in RISE Education Cayman stock. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in RISE Education Cayman Ltd (NASDAQ:REDU) by 5.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,648,911 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 177,176 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned 6.47% of RISE Education Cayman worth $14,851,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 8.49% of the company’s stock.

Shares of RISE Education Cayman stock opened at $6.30 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 0.69. RISE Education Cayman has a 52 week low of $3.00 and a 52 week high of $10.20. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $6.27 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $5.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $355.18 million, a PE ratio of -35.00 and a beta of 1.54.

RISE Education Cayman Company Profile

RISE Education Cayman Ltd, through its subsidiaries, provides junior English language training services under the RISE brand name in China, Hong Kong, and Singapore. The company offers a range of educational programs, services, and products, which primarily include educational courses, sale of course materials, franchise services, and study tours.

