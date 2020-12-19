Brokerages Anticipate Varex Imaging Co. (NASDAQ:VREX) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $171.97 Million

Posted by on Dec 19th, 2020

Equities analysts expect that Varex Imaging Co. (NASDAQ:VREX) will report $171.97 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Varex Imaging’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $170.00 million to $175.60 million. Varex Imaging reported sales of $200.10 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 14.1%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 9th.

On average, analysts expect that Varex Imaging will report full year sales of $716.45 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $690.30 million to $745.10 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $736.44 million, with estimates ranging from $723.40 million to $749.47 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover Varex Imaging.

Varex Imaging (NASDAQ:VREX) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 16th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.06. Varex Imaging had a positive return on equity of 4.93% and a negative net margin of 2.89%.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on VREX shares. BidaskClub cut Varex Imaging from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 28th. ValuEngine upgraded Varex Imaging from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 1st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on Varex Imaging from $17.00 to $14.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, September 29th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Varex Imaging currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $28.40.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its stake in shares of Varex Imaging by 28.7% during the second quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 3,856 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 859 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its stake in shares of Varex Imaging by 55.9% in the second quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 4,944 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,000 after acquiring an additional 1,772 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its stake in shares of Varex Imaging by 302.1% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 6,780 shares of the company’s stock worth $98,000 after acquiring an additional 5,094 shares in the last quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Varex Imaging in the third quarter worth about $89,000. Finally, Shepherd Kaplan Krochuk LLC acquired a new position in shares of Varex Imaging in the third quarter worth about $127,000. Institutional investors own 99.87% of the company’s stock.

Varex Imaging stock traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $17.04. The stock had a trading volume of 1,607,696 shares, compared to its average volume of 431,738. Varex Imaging has a twelve month low of $10.36 and a twelve month high of $31.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $667.97 million, a PE ratio of -29.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.95 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 2.60. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $15.35 and its 200 day simple moving average is $14.45.

About Varex Imaging

Varex Imaging Corporation designs and manufactures X-ray imaging components. The company operates in two segments, Medical and Industrial. The Medical segment designs, manufactures, sells, and services X-ray imaging components comprising X-ray tubes, digital detectors, high voltage connectors, image-processing software and workstations, 3D reconstruction and computer-aided diagnostic software, collimators, automatic exposure control devices, generators, heat exchangers, ionization chambers, and buckys (a component of X-ray units that holds X-ray film cassettes).

Featured Article: What does a bar chart mean for investors?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Varex Imaging (VREX)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for Varex Imaging (NASDAQ:VREX)

Receive News & Ratings for Varex Imaging Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Varex Imaging and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

Comments


share news on Facebook
tweet this investment news
share on linkedin
share on StockTwits
share on reddit