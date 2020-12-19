Brokerages Anticipate Varex Imaging Co. (NASDAQ:VREX) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $171.97 Million

Equities analysts expect that Varex Imaging Co. (NASDAQ:VREX) will report $171.97 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Varex Imaging’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $170.00 million to $175.60 million. Varex Imaging reported sales of $200.10 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 14.1%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 9th.

On average, analysts expect that Varex Imaging will report full year sales of $716.45 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $690.30 million to $745.10 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $736.44 million, with estimates ranging from $723.40 million to $749.47 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover Varex Imaging.

Varex Imaging (NASDAQ:VREX) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 16th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.06. Varex Imaging had a positive return on equity of 4.93% and a negative net margin of 2.89%.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on VREX shares. BidaskClub cut Varex Imaging from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 28th. ValuEngine upgraded Varex Imaging from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 1st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on Varex Imaging from $17.00 to $14.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, September 29th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Varex Imaging currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $28.40.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its stake in shares of Varex Imaging by 28.7% during the second quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 3,856 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 859 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its stake in shares of Varex Imaging by 55.9% in the second quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 4,944 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,000 after acquiring an additional 1,772 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its stake in shares of Varex Imaging by 302.1% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 6,780 shares of the company’s stock worth $98,000 after acquiring an additional 5,094 shares in the last quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Varex Imaging in the third quarter worth about $89,000. Finally, Shepherd Kaplan Krochuk LLC acquired a new position in shares of Varex Imaging in the third quarter worth about $127,000. Institutional investors own 99.87% of the company’s stock.

Varex Imaging stock traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $17.04. The stock had a trading volume of 1,607,696 shares, compared to its average volume of 431,738. Varex Imaging has a twelve month low of $10.36 and a twelve month high of $31.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $667.97 million, a PE ratio of -29.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.95 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 2.60. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $15.35 and its 200 day simple moving average is $14.45.

About Varex Imaging

Varex Imaging Corporation designs and manufactures X-ray imaging components. The company operates in two segments, Medical and Industrial. The Medical segment designs, manufactures, sells, and services X-ray imaging components comprising X-ray tubes, digital detectors, high voltage connectors, image-processing software and workstations, 3D reconstruction and computer-aided diagnostic software, collimators, automatic exposure control devices, generators, heat exchangers, ionization chambers, and buckys (a component of X-ray units that holds X-ray film cassettes).

