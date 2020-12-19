Brokerages Expect BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE:BWA) to Announce $0.83 Earnings Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE:BWA) to announce $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have made estimates for BorgWarner’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.71 to $0.91. BorgWarner reported earnings per share of $1.17 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 29.1%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, February 11th.

On average, analysts expect that BorgWarner will report full year earnings of $2.38 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.24 to $2.45. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of $3.76 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.22 to $4.14. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover BorgWarner.

BorgWarner (NYSE:BWA) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The auto parts company reported $0.88 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.13. BorgWarner had a net margin of 4.11% and a return on equity of 11.48%. The company had revenue of $2.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.38 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.96 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “neutral” rating and set a $36.00 target price on shares of BorgWarner in a research note on Wednesday, November 4th. Robert W. Baird restated an “outperform” rating and set a $47.00 price objective on shares of BorgWarner in a research report on Monday, October 19th. Zacks Investment Research raised BorgWarner from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $47.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 6th. Bank of America lowered their price target on shares of BorgWarner from $55.00 to $48.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 17th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on BorgWarner from $52.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, November 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $44.40.

BWA stock traded down $0.38 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $38.62. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,467,604 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,268,839. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.07, a PEG ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 1.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 2.35 and a quick ratio of 1.98. BorgWarner has a twelve month low of $17.00 and a twelve month high of $45.29. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $37.86 and its 200 day moving average price is $38.09.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 1st were given a $0.17 dividend. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 30th. BorgWarner’s payout ratio is 16.46%.

In other news, VP Stefan Demmerle sold 3,125 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.85, for a total transaction of $115,156.25. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 108,810 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,009,648.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 0.51% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in BWA. ProShare Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of BorgWarner by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 41,177 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $1,595,000 after acquiring an additional 286 shares during the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of BorgWarner by 3.6% during the third quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 10,334 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $400,000 after purchasing an additional 360 shares during the last quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC raised its holdings in shares of BorgWarner by 76.4% in the 2nd quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 884 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 383 shares during the period. American International Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of BorgWarner by 0.6% during the second quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 70,640 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $2,494,000 after purchasing an additional 404 shares in the last quarter. Finally, IFG Advisory LLC increased its stake in shares of BorgWarner by 3.2% in the third quarter. IFG Advisory LLC now owns 13,709 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $531,000 after buying an additional 420 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.19% of the company’s stock.

About BorgWarner

BorgWarner Inc provides solutions for combustion, hybrid, and electric vehicles worldwide. The company's Engine segment offers turbocharger and turbocharger actuators; eBoosters; and timing systems products, including timing chains, variable cam timing, crankshaft and camshaft sprockets, tensioners, guides and snubbers, front-wheel drive transmission chains, four-wheel drive chains, and hybrid power transmission chains.

