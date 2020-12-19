Brokerages Expect CatchMark Timber Trust, Inc. (NYSE:CTT) Will Announce Earnings of -$0.05 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect that CatchMark Timber Trust, Inc. (NYSE:CTT) will post earnings of ($0.05) per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have provided estimates for CatchMark Timber Trust’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.03) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.07). CatchMark Timber Trust posted earnings per share of ($0.24) in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 79.2%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, February 11th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that CatchMark Timber Trust will report full-year earnings of ($0.33) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.37) to ($0.29). For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of ($0.16) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.19) to ($0.13). Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for CatchMark Timber Trust.

CatchMark Timber Trust (NYSE:CTT) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The financial services provider reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by ($0.01). CatchMark Timber Trust had a negative return on equity of 16.84% and a negative net margin of 25.76%.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered CatchMark Timber Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 6th. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded CatchMark Timber Trust from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $10.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 30th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded CatchMark Timber Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. CatchMark Timber Trust has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $10.79.

CTT traded down $0.70 during trading on Friday, hitting $9.46. 1,243,051 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 243,640. The firm has a market capitalization of $461.32 million, a P/E ratio of -17.20 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a quick ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.23. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $9.30 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $9.18. CatchMark Timber Trust has a 1-year low of $5.13 and a 1-year high of $11.69.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 30th were given a dividend of $0.135 per share. This represents a $0.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.71%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 27th. CatchMark Timber Trust’s payout ratio is -26.34%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Stephens Inc. AR increased its position in CatchMark Timber Trust by 14.9% in the 2nd quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 11,933 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $106,000 after acquiring an additional 1,544 shares during the period. Two Sigma Advisers LP boosted its stake in shares of CatchMark Timber Trust by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 61,900 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $548,000 after acquiring an additional 1,600 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its stake in shares of CatchMark Timber Trust by 37.6% during the 2nd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 6,694 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $59,000 after acquiring an additional 1,830 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of CatchMark Timber Trust by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 110,260 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $985,000 after acquiring an additional 2,600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of CatchMark Timber Trust by 2.1% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 125,110 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,108,000 after buying an additional 2,617 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.83% of the company’s stock.

CatchMark Timber Trust Company Profile

CatchMark (NYSE: CTT) seeks to deliver consistent and growing per share cash flow from disciplined acquisitions and superior management of prime timberlands located in high demand U.S. mill markets. Concentrating on maximizing cash flows throughout business cycles, the company strategically harvests its high-quality timberlands to produce durable revenue growth and takes advantage of proximate mill markets, which provide a reliable outlet for merchantable inventory.

